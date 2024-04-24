Connecting causes and community — Pahrump Volunteer Fair set for May

81°F
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Volunteers and the NyECC will host the Pahrump Volunteer Fair on Thursday, May 2.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
April 24, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

Thanks to an AmeriCorps Volunteer Generation Fund grant, Nevada Volunteers is embarking on three years of Volunteer Fairs that will take the organization all across the state and the very first stop will be right here in Pahrump.

Intended to help nonprofits connect with one another as well as potential volunteers, the Pahrump Volunteer Fair is set for the first week of May and event organizers are excitedly awaiting the day.

“The first of our Volunteer Fairs will be in Pahrump. We also have a fair in Elko in May and so far, we’re looking at Vegas and Reno for 2025,” Nevada Volunteers Program Officer Shannon Arimura told the Pahrump Valley Times. “There are three goals to these fairs. Nevada Volunteers wants to partner with other community partners who want their communities to flourish and for the most vulnerable populations to be served - our partner for Pahrump is the NyE Communities Coalition. We also want to help nonprofits within the community connect and network with each other so they can share ideas, resources, etcetera. And finally, we are working to bridge the gap between nonprofits who need volunteers and citizens who might be interested in volunteering.”

Arimura explained that people don’t always necessarily begin donating their time because they feel particularly passionate about or connected to a specific cause.

“Sometimes it is to meet new people and make new friends. Some are looking to get out of isolation or depression. And some people just don’t think about it until the opportunity is presented or they are invited to do so. So this fair allows them to see what opportunities are available, without obligation,” Arimura said.

And volunteering can come with a lot of benefits for the person offering their time, too.

“While volunteers are critical to organizations helping those in need, volunteers can also benefit mentally, physically and emotionally from their service,” Arimura noted. “Giving your time to help others is shown to reduce stress and depression and provide a sense of purpose. It can help those who have a sedentary lifestyle to become more active, give those who live in isolation the opportunity to be connected to others and keep the mind mentally stimulated. Volunteers are often able to gain new skills, which leads to an increase in confidence and strengthens a resume. Overall, volunteering has been proven to lead to greater happiness in general for those who serve.”

Any local nonprofit, service organization, hospice center, school or other organization in need of volunteers can sign up for the fair, where they can hand out all the information they would like. However, no selling or acceptance of money of any kind will be permitted.

“All participants need to register by Tuesday, April 30 so we can be sure to have a table ready for them,” Arimura added. “And the first 100 attendees will receive a free tote bag!”

The Pahrump Volunteer Fair is set for Thursday, May 2 at the NyECC Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road. The event will open at 5 p.m. and continue until 7 p.m.

To register as a participant visit bit.ly/PahrumpVolFair

For more information contact Arimura at Shannon@NevadaVolunteers.org or 775-910-3329.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

