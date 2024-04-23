67°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Forum highlights reality of gaming and gambling disorders

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Council on Problem Gambling and NyECC teamed up t ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Council on Problem Gambling and NyECC teamed up to hold a community forum on "The Impact of the Games We Play", led by NCPG Executive Director Ted Hartwell.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Ted Hartwell explains the various signs and symptoms of gami ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Ted Hartwell explains the various signs and symptoms of gaming disorder and gambling disorder, most of which are shared between the two activities.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Attendees at the Impact of the Games We Play community forum ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Attendees at the Impact of the Games We Play community forum were given a small grab-bag of items and plenty of informational material to take home.
More Stories
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary w ...
How Nye’s sheriff auxiliary operations are evolving
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Volunteers and the NyECC will host the Pahrump Volun ...
Connecting causes and community — Pahrump Volunteer Fair set for May
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from the 2023 Landscape Tour shows a field o ...
Landscape Tour will highlight local yards
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice's 19th Annual Live Butterfly Release t ...
GALLERY: Celebrating the lives of lost loved ones
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
April 23, 2024 - 8:38 am
 

Everything in life has an impact, including the recreational choices we make.

For many, utilizing video games and gambling for entertainment purposes is simply fun and comes with no problems at all but for others, these activities can become addictive.

To help educate the public during Problem Gambling Awareness Month, in March the NyE Communities Coalition partnered with the Nevada Council on Problem Gambling to host a community forum on “The Impact of the Games We Play.” Led by NCPG Executive Director William “Ted” Hartwell, the event focused on the relationship between gaming and gambling, common signs to identify if these activities are a problem for someone and ways to seek help.

Hartwell kicked off the presentation with an overview of his background and his own experience with gambling disorder, something that began long ago and took many years for him to finally confront. He holds a Master’s degree in anthropology and helped found the Las Vegas Philharmonic after moving to that city when he began his career at Desert Research Institute. It was during this time that his impulse to gamble really started to catch up to him.

“I developed a really serious gambling problem that sort of reached its head a little over 16 years ago, which impacted nearly every single area of my life. It just about ended my marriage, it impacted my work at Desert Research Institute, it impacted my attendance at the rehearsals for the Las Vegas Philharmonic,” Hartwell explained. “While I was the one with the problem, I was affecting a lot of other people in my sphere.”

Once he was in recovery, Hartwell started volunteering for the NCPG, which he stressed is neither for or against gaming or gambling but rather, is simply a mechanism to raise awareness and assist those suffering with gambling disorders.

“You may be wondering, what in the world is the overlap between video games and gambling? Why are we talking about these two things in the same breath?” Hartwell remarked. “It’s because there are a number of features that are making their way into video games that have the exact same impact on the reward center of the brain that gambling does.

“And we’re particularly worried about youth, children, because it’s known that the earlier you gamble as a child, the greater your risk of developing a gambling problem later on in life,” he continued. “So if we have features in these video games that are mimicking gambling in the way they effect the brain, they also have the potential to increase the risk that a child develops not only problems around video games but also gambling problems when they are older.”

Studies have suggested that micro-transactions in video games, be they on a cell phone, computer or gaming console, could be linked to internet gaming and gambling problems, although more research is still needed to define the extent of this relationship. Micro-transactions are purchases within video games, including for in-game currencies such as coins or jewels, random-chance purchases with undetermined outcomes and in-game items that provide an advantage in the game. Time limits and expirations are sometimes used to encourage these purchases in order to continue playing, as well.

“And it’s not a new thing that some of the virtual items in the games have real-world, monetary value,” Hartwell remarked, citing an article from 25 years ago about the subject. “Some people aren’t aware of this but some these accounts and even the objects in the games, the weapons, the armor, they are bought and sold for real money.”

So what are the signs and symptoms of gambling disorder and how many of these echo the signs and symptoms of gaming disorder? Hartwell said each of the following is a sign of both problems:

  • Preoccupation - Thinking about the activity even when not engaged in it
  • Withdrawal - Restless/irritable when cutting down or stopping
  • Tolerance - Gambles with or spending increasing amounts of money
  • Loss of Control - Repeated unsuccessful attempts to stop or limit activity
  • Consequences - Continues activity despite negative consequences or losses
  • Lying - Lies to conceal extent of involvement in activity
  • Escape - Uses activity to escape problems or relieve negative feelings
  • Relationships - Risks losing significant relationships, job, career

The only areas in which the two differ are bailouts and isolation. With gambling, bailouts — or the need for others to provide financial support — are a sign of an issue. Unique to video gaming disorder is isolation, or prioritizing that gaming over other activities and interests that once were important.

Hartwell emphasized that people facing these problems should understand that they are diagnosable medical disorders and that many others are dealing with the same challenges.

“It’s so important to have these conversations, starting at a pretty early level, to let people know this is a real thing but you can find help,” Hartwell said.

There are numerous resources available for anyone with a gambling problem. Those seeking help can reach out to the free, confidential problem gambling hotline at 800-GAMBLER or text 800GAM. There is an online chat option at 1800GamblerChat.org as well.

More information is available at WhenTheFunStops.org.

For those who may be struggling with gaming addiction, GameQuitters.com is a recommended resource. Started by Cam Adair, who became addicted to video games at a very young age, GameQuitters provides a network of support for those striving to recover from gaming addiction.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary w ...
How Nye’s sheriff auxiliary operations are evolving
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

With their trademark, creased light blue button-down shirts, Nye County Sheriff’s Office auxiliary officers are always visible at scenes of vehicle crashes, structure fires and other incidents involving public safety. But there are now changes underway into the auxiliary program in terms of operations, certain procedures and appearances among the officers, including new polo-style shirts.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Volunteers and the NyECC will host the Pahrump Volun ...
Connecting causes and community — Pahrump Volunteer Fair set for May
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to an AmeriCorps Volunteer Generation Fund grant, Nevada Volunteers is embarking on three years of Volunteer Fairs that will take the organization all across the state and the very first stop will be right here in Pahrump.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from the 2023 Landscape Tour shows a field o ...
Landscape Tour will highlight local yards
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Garden Club is all set to hold its 16th Annual Landscape Tour and anyone with an interest in gardening, plants or yard art will not want to miss out. This year’s event features six local yards, all hand-picked by the Garden Club members to give attendees a wide variety of landscape types to peruse.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice's 19th Annual Live Butterfly Release t ...
GALLERY: Celebrating the lives of lost loved ones
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Butterflies are a symbol of transformation and one of the most transformative things a person can experience is the death of someone they love.

Local families invited to Community Baby Shower
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Raising a child can be hard. That’s something the members of Pahrump Mothers Corner understand all too well. In an effort to ease the challenges of parenthood, particularly for new and expecting families, this group of local moms banded together to host a Community Baby Shower and the event proved to be very popular, leading to its return for the third year running.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Included with information provided in the lease proposal by ...
Tonopah to be home to experimental hypersonic testing facility
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Ambitious. It’s an apt word to describe Michael Grace’s vision for the future of his company, Longshot Space Technology Corporation, which, if all goes to plan, will build what he calls the world’s largest potato gun.

pvt default image
Pahrump man arrested for elder abuse
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man wanted by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of elder abuse was arrested while attempting to purchase multiple vehicles at a Las Vegas car dealership, according to authorities.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill addressed the audience at the 9 ...
Nye sheriff explains why you shouldn’t flee from the law
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man suspected of driving a stolen vehicle out of Las Vegas led Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed pursuit into Pahrump on Monday morning, April 15.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Valor Quilters hosted a Quilts of Valor Presen ...
Amargosa veterans honored with their own Quilts of Valor ceremony
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Valor Quilters are on a mission — to cover local veterans in the comfort of healing Quilts of Valor to honor the service and sacrifices they’ve made in the name of freedom – and now, these talented artists have started to expand their reach outside of the Pahrump Valley.