Aguilar and Blakely charged with battery following jail altercation

The incident at the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump involved two other inmates.

Carlos Blakely, another suspect arrested in the fatal July 5 shooting case, was also charged with one count of battery by an inmate on June 26 while in jail, according to sheriff's office arrest reports. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Anthony Aguilar, who was previously arrested as a suspect in the July 5, 2025 killing of Joey Perry, was charged with one count of battery by an inmate on June 26 while in custody, according to sheriff's office arrest reports. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The physical altercation took place at the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump on June 26. Another inmate, Quian Bass, was also charged with one count of battery by an inmate, according to sheriff's office arrest reports. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Anthony Aguilar and Carlos Blakely, suspects in last year’s fatal July 5 shooting of Joey Perry, were each charged with one count of battery by an inmate last week, according to Nye County Sheriff Office’s arrest reports.

The reports detail law enforcement review of jail camera footage, where an inmate, whose name is redacted in the documents, and Quian Bass were having a conversation when Bass threw and missed with a right punch. The inmate then grabbed Bass, put him on the bunk and while on top of Bass, Aguilar and Blakely entered the cell, the reports add.

Aguilar threw a left punch toward the back of the inmate and pulled his legs toward the end of the bed, then Blakely, Aguilar and Bass punched the inmate multiple times, according to the arrest reports.

On Friday, June 26, a deputy inside the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump noticed a physical altercation consisting of four inmates, the reports explain. The deputy noted in the arrest reports that it appeared the fight was three inmates striking another on a lower bunk bed.

The reports continue that the deputy and two others immediately responded to the cell, where they ordered the inmates to get on the ground. All four of the inmates were placed in handcuffs, medically cleared, and Blakely, Aguilar and Bass were identified, according to the reports.

Each of the inmates was interviewed separately, where Aguilar asked to speak with his attorney, Blakely declined to answer any questions and Bass also refused to speak, the reports state.

The fourth inmate agreed to speak and told police he was putting his stuff down in the cell when he got jumped by one person, with two others joining in the fight, adding that the incident stemmed from previous unresolved street-related issues, according to the arrest reports.

Photographs of Blakely, Aguilar and Bass were presented, with the inmate identifying Bass as the first person to enter his cell, assaulting him, with Aguilar and Blakely following next, the reports explain. Bass was also charged with one count of battery by an inmate.

The deputy stated in the arrest reports that Aguilar, Blakely and Bass appeared to be the primary aggressors, while the other inmate was the victim, based on their investigation.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com