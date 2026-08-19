Court rejects DOJ lawsuit seeking Nevada voting records

The Trump Administration’s quest to obtain Nevada state voter registration list was dealt a blow last week, after a judge ruled the state did not have to turn over records.

A U.S. District Court judge rejected a lawsuit filed by the federal government seeking Nevada’s unredacted state voter registration database.

U.S. District Judge Anne R. Traum granted Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar’s motion to dismiss the case filed by the Department of Justice in December last year that accused the state of violating the Civil Rights Act by failing to provide records.

In her order filed last week, Traum said the state did not have to disclose the registration list under the Civil Rights Act and the government had failed to provide a “basis and purpose” to compel the state to produce the records.

“Today’s ruling is a victory for Nevada voters and their right to have their sensitive personal information protected,” Aguilar said in a news release. “Nevada is now the 22nd consecutive state or jurisdiction to prevail in federal District Court against the Trump administration’s effort to force states to turn over their unredacted voter rolls. Courts across the country have repeatedly rejected these unsupported demands. Nevada will continue maintaining accurate voter rolls, administering secure elections and protecting the personal information voters entrust to us.”

The DOJ did not respond to a request for comment.

The department’s Civil Rights Division had contacted the secretary of state’s office on June 25, 2025, requesting “Nevada’s current statewide voter registration list.”

After the office provided a link to a publicly available voter registration list, the DOJ accused it of not being responsive to its request, contending that the state needed to include full names, date of birth, residential addresses, driver’s license and Social Security numbers despite Nevada law prohibiting lists from including such sensitive data.

The Nevada attorney general’s office also weighed in on the case, casting doubt on the government’s actual reasoning for the data based on news reports that it could be shared with the Department of Homeland Security for immigration enforcement.

“And while news reports and statements are suggestive of different or additional DOJ purposes, they are not conclusive,” according to a Nevada attorney general’s motion arguing against any court order to release the records. “Only discovery will permit Nevada to collect the admissible evidence that it would need to effectively contest whether the DOJ has accurately represented the purpose for its demand for Nevada’s unredacted voter file.”

The lawsuit filed against Nevada was part of the federal government’s broader push to obtain voter files. According to court records, the DOJ has sent similar demands to more than 40 states since 2025, leading to similar legal battles across the country. In the past few weeks, courts have dealt the Trump administration repeated blows to its requests for voter rolls with Washington, D.C., serving as the other most recent loss.

Out of the 30 lawsuits filed, the DOJ has lost 22 and remains winless, though it has not stopped pushing for voting records. A lawsuit filed against the state of Oregon was similarly dismissed in January before the DOJ appealed its case to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Citizen Outreach Foundation President Chuck Muth, whose organization has long challenged Nevada’s voter rolls, said he was not familiar with the decision but added that he was not surprised given that similar suits had been unsuccessful in other states.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford released a statement, calling Friday’s decision “a monumental win.”

“The Trump administration’s attempt to force our state to share these unredacted voter rolls was nothing more than an intimidation tactic designed to continue the president’s campaign to sow doubt in our elections,” Ford said. “Nevada’s elections are free, fair and safe, and our state will protect the sensitive data of all Nevadans.”

Meanwhile, civil rights organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union celebrated Friday’s news and lauded Aguilar for protecting voting and privacy rights.

“The Constitution is crystal clear that the states control their own elections,” ACLU of Nevada Executive Director Athar Haseebullah said in a news release. “While we’re glad to see this chapter wrap up, threats of interference into our state-run election system have not ended. We will continue to intervene in any case in which the sensitive information of Nevada voters is subject to risk of federal seizure.”

Contact Devan Patel at dpatel@reviewjournal.com.