FEMA releases final public notice for Nye County flood mitigation project

FEMA described the project as ‘the only practicable alternative available’ in the document.

Earlier this week, FEMA released a final public notice for its flood mitigation project in Nye County. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Last month, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released an initial public notice for a critical systems flood mitigation project in Nye County.

FEMA released a final public notice last week, announcing its decision regarding the project that aims to protect government facilities from flooding effects after considering other alternatives. FEMA proposes to provide financial assistance for the project under its Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

Flooding impacts would be mitigated in the area of government offices in Pahrump, according to FEMA by redirecting flood waters into culvert and drainage channels away from the courts complex, sheriff’s office, information technology building, assessor’s office, recorder’s office and treasurer’s office.

The final public notice states the following as the project’s parts:

■ Installation of an 1,102-foot-long concrete floodwall comprised of rebar, concrete, and grout with a drainage system to collect and divert stormwater

■ Removal or replacement of ancillary infrastructure, including 46 feet of sidewalk and curb south of the property’s north driveway, and an existing pedestrian footbridge across an existing drainage channel

■ Replacement of an existing cinderblock dumpster enclosure located along the edge of the proposed floodwall, with a new enclosure nearby that would not conflict with the proposed floodwall

■ Construction of a 24-foot by 48-foot concrete culvert over an existing drainage channel to support the floodwall, divert stormwater, and serve as a vehicle driveway

Two alternatives to the project’s construction were considered by FEMA, a “No Action Alternative” and “Alternative 1, Relocation.”

The “No Action Alternative” would include no construction activity to address risks from floods, the notice reads. FEMA states further that this action is not recommended because the facilities would stay vulnerable to future floods, citing property damage and public safety risk as the results.

“Alternative 1, Relocation” would consist of moving the facilities from the flood-prone area to a lower flood risk area, FEMA explains, adding that this is also not recommended, noting higher costs and environmental disturbance as outcomes.

The final public notice states that FEMA determined that the project is, “the only practicable alternative available” and “must occur within the floodplain and wetland.”

According to FEMA, the floodplain or wetland would not see a significant adverse impact from the project.

Nye County has also said that the project corresponds with local floodplain standards, the notice explains, and “would be responsible for the management, construction, and maintenance.”

More information about the project, including copies of the project area and staging area maps can be requested by contacting the FEMA Region 9 Environmental Office at fema-rix-ehp-documents@fema.dhs.gov or by writing to them at FEMA, 1111 Broadway, Suite 1200, Oakland, California 94607.

Requests should be received by Wednesday, Aug. 26. No action will be taken before that date, according to the notice.

The full notice can be found at nyecountynv.gov under the ‘View All News’ tab.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Readers can find previous coverage about the FEMA flood mitigation project online at pvtimes.com.