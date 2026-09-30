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Young Eagles Program introduces kids to aviation

Chapter 1160 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EEA) will provide free 20-minute airplan ...
Chapter 1160 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EEA) will provide free 20-minute airplane rides to children ages 12-17 on Saturday, Oct. 17, hoping to introduce young would-be pilots to the joy of flying. (eaa.org)
A Young Eagle gives the thumbs up from his seat in the airplane before his flight begins. The m ...
A Young Eagle gives the thumbs up from his seat in the airplane before his flight begins. The mission is to instill an interest in aviation in young attendees. (eaa.org)
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By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
September 30, 2026 - 4:35 am
 

Early morning on October 3, Chapter 1160 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EEA) will provide free 20-minute airplane rides with experienced, licensed pilots to children from ages 12 to 17 through its Young Eagles Flights program.

The EEA was founded in 1953 and cultivates a mission of growing participation in aviation, according to their website.

The Young Eagles Flights program, launched in 1992, offers kids an introduction to the world of aviation as an opportunity to explore career paths and adventures in piloting. Pre-registration slots for kids ages 12 through 17 are open at eaachapters.org/event-details/YE3792UAM.

This is ONE seat available at 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 3. There will not be a wait list.

The event will be held at Calvada Meadows Airpark, located at 900 E. Jenny Circle.

Also that day, the EAA will hold a yard sale to raise money for future similar events.

For more information, contact Robert Jones at 702-521-1840.

Here’s what to expect

Each Young Eagles flight will last approximately 20 minutes.

On the ground: The pilot, an FAA-certified volunteer EAA member, will explain what will happen during the flight, describe how airplanes work, may show an aeronautical chart (or map), and complete a careful “walk-around” preflight inspection of the airplane.

Just before takeoff: The pilot explains the interior of the airplane, including the operation of the aircraft door, safety belts, and instrument panel.

In the air: The flight lasts about 20 minutes.

Back on the ground: There will be more time to ask questions about the flight.

The local EAA chapter is located at 1061 Interceptor Drive in the Calvada Meadows Airpark.

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