Letters to the Editor

America was known as a nation of laws and the Constitution served as the supreme law of the land.

The Constitution is not really open for interpretation

America was known as a nation of laws and the Constitution served as the supreme law of the land. This document is a simple instrument that has been interpreted in ways it was not intended. Recently, our Supreme Court unjustly ruled that our constitution allows for any person on our soil and has a baby, that that baby is automatically a U.S. citizen. Some of the individual judges have misinterpreted what our framers intended and this type of personal ideas are permeated throughout our judicial system. We find disruptive personal feelings and ideas throughout our educational system also that are changing Americans’ way of life, and not for the better.

The U.S. Constitution states: We the people of the United States; the writers clearly meant the citizens of our country and was not intended for citizens of any other country.

Article 1;

Section 8; Congress to have the power to establish a uniform Rule of Naturalization.

Article IV Section 2. The Citizens of each State shall be entitled to all Privileges and Immunities of Citizens in the several States. (note in this section, framers specify CITIZENS.)

Harboring an illegal immigrant is a federal crime in the United States. It is prosecuted under 8

U.S.C. 1324(a)(1)(A)(iii), which prohibits knowingly concealing, harboring, or shielding from detection any person who is not lawfully present in the country.

1. It is a federal felony, not a misdemeanor

2. It applies to U.S. citizens and non-citizens equally

3. The “knowingly” requirement is critical: the government must prove you knew the person was undocumented

4. A single instance can qualify; there’s no minimum duration requirement

5. The law covers concealment in any physical location, including homes, vehicles, and commercial properties.

Harboring, includes providing housing, hiding someone in a vehicle, warning someone that ICE is conducting a raid in the area, or helping someone avoid detection in any way. Offenders face severe penalties under Title 8 U.S. Code § 1324, including substantial fines, lengthy jail time, and, in extreme cases, property forfeiture or even capital punishment if their actions result in death.

When law enforcement, such as attorneys general and district attorneys, ignore laws such as the one above, our trust in government is diminished to the point where, people begin ignore other laws, makes one want to ask what laws do we enforce? Plus, many cities have lowered felonies to misdemeanors to appease George Soros, who paid to put these attorneys in office, that virtually made shoplifting a non-crime.

With our immigration system allowing millions of illegal aliens into the United States, and those same aliens see how the U.S. does not prosecute law breakers, then it is no wonder why so many illegals disregard our laws as they see how the Democrat Socialists of America go out of their way to support them. Look no farther than to see a United States senator from Maryland, fly to a foreign country to help secure the release of a deported illegal and to cause that illegal to be brought back into the USA. This type of support for illegals is all over the country as we see sanctuary cities and states protecting them, like New York City. Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who threatens to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, but allows thousands of illegals in his sanctuary city.

When our country loses the backbone to enforce our laws, the country is lost. Combine that with the insistence of these Democrat Socialists who go by the playbook of Saul Alinsky and Cloward and Piven, to overload the United States, by supporting each individual illegal that they deserve what is only due to U.S. citizens, a trail by a jury of their peers. Which means over 20 million trials, an impossible task, which is exactly what they want.

Under these rules set by Democrat Socialists, if an invading army crosses our borders and brings with them their families then these invaders are due a trial to evict them. And with the Supreme Court ruling that if they have children born on our soil, they are now U.S. citizens.

My big question is what happened to common sense and who in their right mind thinks the above polices can govern a nation and keep it from anarchy.

Arnold Breitenbach