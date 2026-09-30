Titus Canyon Road to close again

The well-known drive in Death Valley National Park will be experiencing more repairs.

Titus Canyon Road's upcoming closure follows a temporary reopening that began in May of this year. (NPS/nps.gov)

Titus Canyon Road in Death Valley National Park will close again on Oct. 2 for repairs. (NPS/nps.gov)

Death Valley National Park announced this week that Titus Canyon Road, a popular backcountry drive, will close on Friday, Oct. 2 to start repair and bolstering work following flood damage.

“We are pleased to begin work to improve Titus Canyon Road,” Death Valley Superintendent Mike Reynolds explained in a statement. “These improvements will help protect the road from future storm damage while preserving its historic character and providing reliable access to this special place.”

Titus Canyon Road was heavily damaged by flash flooding in August 2022, which prompted its long closure. It experienced more flooding the following year in 2023. The road then reopened temporarily in early May of this year after an initial period of repairs.

“We are thrilled to temporarily restore public access to this special place,” Reynolds said in a May 8 statement. “A drive through Titus Canyon is an amazing experience. You see expansive views at Red Pass, petroglyphs at Klare Spring, mining history at Leadfield ghost town, and drive through a slot canyon only 20 feet wide!”

The park service previously stated in the May 8 announcement that Titus Canyon Road would close again in October for further work.

Preparatory repairs included roadway grading, drop-off filling and boulder relocation, which allowed for the interim reopening over the summer, according to a Sept. 28 Death Valley press release.

The park service said work is anticipated to proceed through May 2027, focusing on drainage improvements, erosion lessening and management of vulnerable storm damage areas. Betterments include rolling dips construction that will guide stormwater away from the roadway, wash crossings’ placing rock material and other zones that can be compromised by flowing water.

An eroding portion of the roadway that includes precipitous drop-offs and rockfall hazards will be stabilized by crews near Red Pass. This stability improvement and roadway widening will be done through loose rock removal and excavation of sections on the slope above the road.

“The project is designed to make Titus Canyon Road more resilient to future storms, improve safety and reduce damage from flooding,” the Sept. 28 release concluded.

For more information about the previous floods in 2022 and 2023, visit nps.gov/deva/learn/nature/flash-floods.htm.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com