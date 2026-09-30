Human remains found in missing person case of Dannie Hyatt

A vehicle and some personal belongings were found in Pahrump, according to police and search and rescue Facebook posts.

According to Nye County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, Dannie Hyatt's vehicle was found on Sept. 25. (Cheri Hyatt/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nye County Sheriff's Office announced on Aug. 28 that Dannie Hyatt was missing. (Cheri Hyatt/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

An update has been made in the missing person case of a 70-year-old Pahrump man, Dannie Hyatt.

Hyatt’s vehicle and human remains that are believed to belong to Hyatt were located over the weekend, according to a Sept. 26 Nye County Sheriff’s Office announcement shared on Facebook.

The car was found in an area of rugged terrain near Gamebird Road and Highway 160 on Friday, Sept. 25 in the late afternoon, authorities wrote in the post.

It was decided that search and rescue personnel would return in the morning for a ground search since dark was nearing, the sheriff’s office explained in the announcement.

On Saturday, Sept. 26 at approximately 2:30 p.m., the remains were located, according to the law enforcement post.

The remains will be transported to the Clark County medical examiner for positive identification, the sheriff’s office said in its announcement.

Southern Nye County Search and Rescue stated in a Sept. 26 Facebook post about the incident that a wallet, keys and a flashlight were also found near the vehicle.

Previous developments

Hyatt was first reported missing by the sheriff’s office on Aug. 28 in a Facebook post, where the law enforcement agency asked for the public’s help in the search, urging anyone with information to contact them.

Daughter Cheri Hyatt previously told the Pahrump Valley Times that her father was last seen leaving his community, Ovation at Mountain Falls, in a blue 2025 Honda CR-V on Aug. 24, at 7:44 a.m. through his home’s cameras.

“Our family is grateful to law enforcement, Search and Rescue, and our community for helping search for Dannie Hyatt and sharing leads. We were told leads were being followed, but unfortunately none led to Dad,” Cheri Hyatt wrote in an email on Monday.

The very last sighting of her father was through cameras on Aug. 24 at 8:37 a.m. when Dannie Hyatt was leaving town, driving toward Amargosa Valley, Cheri Hyatt said detectives told her.

A GoFundMe was previously created by the Hyatt family earlier this month to raise money for their search efforts, which included hiring a private investigator, paying for Dannie Hyatt’s bills and covering other expenses, Cheri Hyatt explained before the most recent case update.

“His presence made my life feel brighter. I am eternally heartbroken now,” Christina Hyatt said in an email on Monday, another of Dannie Hyatt’s daughters.

Cheri Hyatt told the Pahrump Valley Times earlier this week that she plans on keeping the GoFundMe open, but now donations will be used for arrangements, outstanding bills, household expenses, legal needs and other costs.

“While we still have unanswered questions about what happened to my dad, I am grateful that his vehicle was located. As we wait for identification of the remains, I would like to take the time to appreciate the moments I had with him,” daughter Danielle Hyatt wrote in a text message on Monday.

For more information about the GoFundMe, vist gofund.me/abdaba00f.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com