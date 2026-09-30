Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The Pahrump Valley Rotary Club's annual $10,000 Extravaganza is set for October and tickets are currently on sale, giving residents the opportunity to support a local nonprofit and the chance at taking home the huge cash prize. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

■ The Banned Book Book Club meets at Black Cow Coffee House at 1 p.m. This month they’re discussing “Crank” by Ellen Hopkins. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 8 p.m. R & B, pop, Afrobeats, old-school hits. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

FUTURE PLANNING

Pahrump Community Library Youth Services 2026 Pumpkin Decorating Contest now through October 23rd. Youth aged 4 to 15 are invited to design a pumpkin inspired by a favorite book character, and decorate with no carving. Purchase your own pumpkin of any color, size, and texture. Each entry must include contestant’s full name, phone number, age, and the character their pumpkin represents. Painted and decorated pumpkins will be on display throughout October. Voting by all library patrons will be solicited from October 26th through the 29th. Pumpkin art in each age group (4-8, 9-12, 13-15) will receive a first-, second-, and third-place ribbon.

Chapter 1160 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is hosting their annual Young Eagles Rally Saturday, October 3, beginning at 8 a.m. at 900 E. Jenny Circle, the Calvada Meadows Airpark. Registration time slots are still available at 8 and 9 a.m. Pre-register your youngsters ages 12 through 17 at https://eaachapters.org for a free 20-minute airplane ride over Nye County to introduce them to the joy of aviation. The EAA will also be conducting a yard sale that day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to raise money for their Young Eagles events. Contact Robert Jones at 702-521-1840 for more information.

Shake up your writing creativity with a new poetry technique, offered at two October workshops at the Pahrump Community Library. Blackout Poetry is an exercise whereby you allow recycled book pages to dazzle you with a word here, and a word there. Put your collection together, with a little guidance from the library mentor if you wish, and you’ll have the most unique poetry you’ve ever written. All skill levels are encouraged to participate. Register in advance at the Circulation Desk at 701 East St. All supplies are provided. This is for adults 18 and better. October 7 from 1 to 3 p.m., or October 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Pahrump Valley Rotary $10,000 Extravaganza celebrating our U. S. of A. is scheduled for October 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Saddle West Showroom. Lucky $10,000 raffle tickets are $100 apiece, with only 350 being sold. Dinner is an additional $30 per person, and features a sumptuous meal of mesquite grilled chicken and carved roast beef. “Wear your best red, white, and blue.” For more information and to purchase tickets, please contact Sheree Stringer at 775-209-5104, Barbara Thompson at 775-764-0681, or Debra Beatty at 775-513-0328.

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.