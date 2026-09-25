Coroner identifies skull found in desert outside of Pahrump

The remains appear to be missing person Shaun Beasley, according to Clark County officials.

The skull that was found in the desert outside of Pahrump earlier this year could belong to a man who went missing several years ago.

Shaun Beasley was identified in the case regarding the skull, the Clark County Office of Communications and Strategy told the Pahrump Valley Times in an email yesterday.

The cause and manner of death are still undetermined, according to the email from Clark County.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists Shaun Beasley, a white/caucasian male, as missing from Pahrump since 2022. The system states his missing age as 42.

“Shaun and his friend went on a camping trip at Shadow Mountain in Pahrump, Nevada,” reads Beasley’s National Missing and Unidentified Persons System profile. “While ascending the mountain, both parties got separated but remained in contact via cell phone. After several hours, Shaun stopped responding and has not been seen or heard from since. Search and rescue efforts in the area were unsuccessful.”

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office found the skull on May 24. Hikers reported to authorities that they found a skull near Barney Street and Nye Road in the Shadow Mountain area.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill previously told the Pahrump Valley Times in late May that the skull’s identity would be determined by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com