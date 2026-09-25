88°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Family of missing person, Dannie Hyatt, seeks assistance in search

The Nye County Sheriff's Office announced in late August that Dannie Hyatt went missing. (Cheri ...
The Nye County Sheriff's Office announced in late August that Dannie Hyatt went missing. (Cheri Hyatt/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Dannie Hyatt was last seen in a blue 2025 Honda CR-V on Monday, Aug. 24, at 7:44 a.m. through h ...
Dannie Hyatt was last seen in a blue 2025 Honda CR-V on Monday, Aug. 24, at 7:44 a.m. through his residence’s cameras, according to Cheri Hyatt, one of his daughters. (Cheri Hyatt/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
Attorney Michael A. Troiano (left) speaks with his client, Carlos Blakely (right) in Fifth Judi ...
Anthony Aguilar and Carlos Blakely enter guilty plea agreements
pvt default image
Coroner identifies skull found in desert outside of Pahrump
A Pahrump bill to ban the government use of automated license plate readers, such as the common ...
Pahrump Flock camera ban fails to move forward
The Grape Stomp returned to its original home - Charleston Peak Winery, formerly the Pahrump Va ...
Welcome the harvest season with the Grape Stomp
/ Pahrump Valley Times
September 25, 2026 - 4:24 am
 

The family of 70-year-old missing Pahrump man Dannie Hyatt has created a GoFundMe to help support their search efforts.

“My dad, he’s a loving father, a grandfather, and a friend,” Cheri Hyatt, one of Dannie Hyatt’s daughters, told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Donations to the GoFundMe will be used for hiring a private investigator, to cover her father’s bills and pay for other expenses that might come up, Hyatt explained.

“We definitely would be incredibly grateful for anybody that could support our family during this difficult time,” Cheri Hyatt explained.

Dannie Hyatt was last seen leaving his residence in Mountain Falls’ Ovation community, driving a blue 2025 Honda CR-V on Aug. 24 at 7:44 a.m. through the home’s cameras, according to Cheri Hyatt.

“He’s always been someone who enjoys helping others and spending time with people he cares about. We just miss him terribly and just want him home safely. Every day that passes without knowing where he is, has been heartbreaking for our family,” Cheri Hyatt said.

Cheri Hyatt said detectives told her the very last visual of her father was from cameras on Aug. 24 at 8:37 a.m. leaving town, heading toward Amargosa Valley.

For more information about the GoFundMe, visit gofund.me/10da7c735.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

Public officials should reject language that casts millions of Americans as threats because of their faith.