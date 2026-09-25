Family of missing person, Dannie Hyatt, seeks assistance in search

The GoFundMe aims to raise funds in order to hire a private investigator and also cover Hyatt’s bills.

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Dannie Hyatt was last seen in a blue 2025 Honda CR-V on Monday, Aug. 24, at 7:44 a.m. through his residence’s cameras, according to Cheri Hyatt, one of his daughters. (Cheri Hyatt/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nye County Sheriff's Office announced in late August that Dannie Hyatt went missing. (Cheri Hyatt/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The family of 70-year-old missing Pahrump man Dannie Hyatt has created a GoFundMe to help support their search efforts.

“My dad, he’s a loving father, a grandfather, and a friend,” Cheri Hyatt, one of Dannie Hyatt’s daughters, told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Donations to the GoFundMe will be used for hiring a private investigator, to cover her father’s bills and pay for other expenses that might come up, Hyatt explained.

“We definitely would be incredibly grateful for anybody that could support our family during this difficult time,” Cheri Hyatt explained.

Dannie Hyatt was last seen leaving his residence in Mountain Falls’ Ovation community, driving a blue 2025 Honda CR-V on Aug. 24 at 7:44 a.m. through the home’s cameras, according to Cheri Hyatt.

“He’s always been someone who enjoys helping others and spending time with people he cares about. We just miss him terribly and just want him home safely. Every day that passes without knowing where he is, has been heartbreaking for our family,” Cheri Hyatt said.

Cheri Hyatt said detectives told her the very last visual of her father was from cameras on Aug. 24 at 8:37 a.m. leaving town, heading toward Amargosa Valley.

For more information about the GoFundMe, visit gofund.me/10da7c735.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com