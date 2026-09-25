Fall Festival Weekend: Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

There is still plenty to do and see after the Fall Festival, rodeo, and carnival is all packed up. The monthly classic car meet at the Pahrump VFW Post #10054 happens at 2 p.m. Monday. 4651 Homestead Rd. (Barbara Skrzypek Benson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

We’ve said it before. ’Tis the weekend to see and be seen at the Pahrump Fall Festival.

Look sharp and stand at attention. There are five grand marshals in the “Stars, Stripes, and 250 Years Strong” Saturday parade this year – one from each of our distinguished branches of the United States military – Air Force, Coast Guard, Marines, Army, and Navy. Thank you for your service to our country. The parade along Highway 160 from Calvada Boulevard to Boothill gets underway at 9 a.m.

This year, you may wish to add an enhancement to what you’re seeing as you navigate from the parade route on Hwy. 160, to the festival grounds at Petrack Park, to the Bob Ruud Community Center, to the McCullough Rodeo Arena, and back to the park. Pick out one or two theme items to spot and appreciate on all your Festival Days, either in the form of a quirky photography treasure hunt, journaling, or simply triggering several conversations. Theme item ideas include, but are not limited to: the number 250, dog collars and dog bandanas, ribbons (woven into horse manes, fluttering from arts and crafts, awards, etc.), vendors laughing (have a great joke or two at the ready), horseshoe tosses, guitars making music, hats, boots (extra points awarded for fringe), flags, ice cream, vests (once again, extra points awarded for fringe), feathers, hood ornaments, glow sticks.

The entire town has been working diligently to make certain our “America 250” Fall Festival celebration is top-notch. Let yourself go.

The Pahrump Model Railroad Club is back with their annual exhibit this year at the Pahrump Valley Museum from Friday through Sunday. They cordially invite the entire community to their modular HO model railroad display and show, where they’ll be showing off their engineering skills from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Is there life in Pahrump after the tilt-a-whirl is disassembled, the festival booths are packed away, and the horses have been transported off into the sunset? Of course.

Favorite Author Book Club meets at 1 p.m. Monday at the Pahrump Community Library. This month’s discussion will be centered around author Tony Hillerman. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

The Banned Book Club is currently reading “Crank” by Ellen Hopkins, in preparation for discussion at the Black Cow Coffee House on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Look for The Banned Book Club at the Fall Festival.

There is also karting at Spring Mountain Motor Resort, the classic car gathering at the VFW Post #10054, trivia, cribbage, choir practice, and lest we forget, line dancing lessons and pool tournaments.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

■ The Pahrump Model Railroad Club train display will be on display at the Pahrump Valley Museum from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 401 E. Basin Ave. For information, call Ray Squyres at 775-843-1804.

■ PAHRUMP FALL FESTIVAL. Vendors open for business noon to midnight. Carnival operational noon to midnight. Arts and Crafts exhibit 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dread Show Karaoke at 1 p.m., Chamber Door band at 3 p.m., Watermelon Eating Contest at 4 p.m., Las Vegas Characters at 5 p.m., SNHPS Horseshoe Pitching at 5 p.m., national anthem at 7 p.m., rodeo at 7 p.m., Higher Ground band at 7:30 p.m., 54 Degrees North band at 10 p.m. Petrack Park, the Bob Ruud Community Center, and McCullough Arena are located at 150 N. Highway 160, at the corner of Basin Road.

■ Tumbleweed Tales II poetry roundtable reading and discussion group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Interested parties can call Judy at 775-727-8545. 701 East St.

■ “Teen Hangout” event at the Pahrump Community Library from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Ages 12 to 16 years old. Games, crafts, music, and snacks will be provided. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Family Game Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course from 5 to 8 p.m. All ages welcome. Indoor battle golf, darts, bumper pool, checkers, chess and more. $3 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the 60s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ The Frankie Fontaine band brings a dynamic mix of Top 40 hits, R&B, rock, dance, and Latin favorites to the Pahrump Nugget beginning at 7 p.m. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

■ PAHRUMP FALL FESTIVAL. Parade from Calvada Blvd. to Boothill begins at 9 a.m. Roses Show & Shine Car Show 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Arts and Crafts exhibit 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vendors open for business noon to midnight. Carnival operational noon to midnight. City Catz band at 1 p.m., Car show awards at 2 p.m., Watermelon Eating Contest at 4:30 p.m., Higher Ground band at 5 p.m., NSHPA Horseshoe Pitching at 5 p.m., national anthem at 7 p.m., rodeo at 7 p.m., The Rite to Die band at 7:30 p.m., Flameology Fire Dancers at 9 p.m., No Apologies band at 10 p.m. Petrack Park, the Bob Ruud Community Center, and McCullough Arena are located at 150 N. Highway 160, at the corner of Basin Road.

■ The Pahrump Model Railroad Club train display will be on display at the Pahrump Valley Museum from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 401 E. Basin Ave. For information, call Ray Squyres at 775-843-1804.

■ Pig Roast at Mountain Springs Saloon from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $26 for one plate, one drink ticket, and one raffle ticket; $36 for the one plate, but three drink tickets, and three raffle tickets. Paper Cowboy band performing from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. Consider pre-sale tickets and skip the line by calling 702-875-4266.

■ Enjoy Rat Pack classics, 60s faves, and R & B on Martin Mancuso’s smooth saxophone at Artesian Cellars, from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Vocalists Stephanie Sanchez and Joelle Bolton team up for your entertainment from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wine Down. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ The Pahrump Model Railroad Club train display will be on display at the Pahrump Valley Museum from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 401 E. Basin Ave. For information, call Ray Squyres at 775-843-1804.

■ PAHRUMP FALL FESTIVAL. Arts and Crafts exhibit 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors open for business 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Carnival operational noon to 5 p.m. Desert Shadows band at noon, Pomije’s Pianists at 2 p.m., Dread Show Karaoke at 3:30 p.m. Petrack Park, the Bob Ruud Community Center, and McCullough Arena are located at 150 N. Highway 160, at the corner of Basin Road.

■ Open Mic Fun at Elks Lodge #2796 every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The public is welcome. Grab lunch and take the mic. All ages. Singers, comedians, guitar players, bands; solo acts and groups. Family-friendly fun. 2220 E. Basin Ave. For more information call Debbie at 209-603-9538 or 775-751-2796.

■ Acoustic guitarist and vocalist Lee McKenna wraps up the “Last Sunday Benefit” musical series this summer at the Wine Down from 1 to 3 p.m. Proceeds earmarked to benefit the Keith Bolton Scholarship fund. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

■ Spring Mountain Karting Complex offers 45-minute clinics each day this week with time slots at 9 a.m. all the way to 5 p.m. $90 per driver; 15 students per time slot. Must be age 15 or older, and at least 56” tall. Contact SMK at 775-727-3990 or info@springmountainkarting.com to R.S.V.P.

■ Favorite Author Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month’s discussion will be centered around author Tony Hillerman. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Shine & Show classic car meet at the Pahrump VFW Post #10054 at 2 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Free line dancing class each Monday at the Coyote’s Den. Basic practice from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by half-hour of intermediate-level practice and fun. All skill levels welcome! 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Paint & Sip night at the Wine Down beginning at 6:30 p.m., with Art From The Heart by Ashley. Take home your own customized mini charcuterie board. $40 covers all supplies and materials. Tickets are available at the register only. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite #8. 775-307-9463.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at Elks Lodge #2796 every first, third, and fifth Tuesday, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players to answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

■ The Banned Book Book Club meets at Black Cow Coffee House at 1 p.m. This month they’re discussing “Crank” by Ellen Hopkins. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 8 p.m. R & B, pop, Afrobeats, old-school hits. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “Do not let fear keep you quiet. Step up and be heard.”

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m., 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Pahrump 55 + and Older walking group will be gathering once again beginning Monday, October 5 and Thursday, October 8. Meet at Discovery Park on Pahrump Valley Blvd at 8 a.m. Walk at your own pace. Make some new friends. Bring water and wear good walking shoes. “Pets are welcome to walk with us.” You’ll move with the group Mondays and Thursdays throughout the fall, winter and spring, weather permitting. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

Pahrump Community Library Youth Services 2026 Pumpkin Decorating Contest now through October 23rd. Youth aged 4 to 15 are invited to design a pumpkin inspired by a favorite book character, and decorate with no carving. Purchase your own pumpkin of any color, size, and texture. Each entry must include contestant’s full name, phone number, age, and the character their pumpkin represents. Painted and decorated pumpkins will be on display throughout October. Voting by all library patrons will be solicited from October 26th through the 29th. Pumpkin art in each age group (4-8, 9-12, 13-15) will receive a first-, second-, and third-place ribbon.

Chapter 1160 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is hosting their annual Young Eagles Rally Saturday, October 3, beginning at 8 a.m. at 900 E. Jenny Circle, the Calvada Meadows Airpark. Registration time slots are still available at 8 and 9 a.m. Pre-register your youngsters ages 12 through 17 at https://eaachapters.org for a free 20-minute airplane ride over Nye County to introduce them to the joy of aviation. The EAA will also be conducting a yard sale that day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to raise money for their Young Eagles events. Contact Robert Jones at 702-521-1840 for more information.

Shake up your writing creativity with a new poetry technique, offered at two October workshops at the Pahrump Community Library. Blackout Poetry is an exercise whereby you allow recycled book pages to dazzle you with a word here, and a word there. Put your collection together, with a little guidance from the library mentor if you wish, and you’ll have the most unique poetry you’ve ever written. All skill levels are encouraged to participate. Register in advance at the Circulation Desk at 701 East St. All supplies are provided. This is for adults 18 and better. October 7 from 1 to 3 p.m., or October 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Pahrump Valley Rotary $10,000 Extravaganza celebrating our U. S. of A. is scheduled for October 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Saddle West Showroom. Lucky $10,000 raffle tickets are $100 apiece, with only 350 being sold. Dinner is an additional $30 per person, and features a sumptuous meal of mesquite grilled chicken and carved roast beef. “Wear your best red, white, and blue.” For more information and to purchase tickets, please contact Sheree Stringer at 775-209-5104, Barbara Thompson at 775-764-0681, or Debra Beatty at 775-513-0328.

Spooktacular Poker Run 2026 October 16 to 17, including Trunk or Treat Friday the 16th. Central headquarters will be at Saddle West, 1220 S. Hwy. 160. Consult www.SpookyPokerRun.com for all of the essential details.

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.