Oversized transport headed north through Nye County

Beginning Thursday, the empty, heavy-load capacity trailer will travel north on Highway 160 through Pahrump and U.S. 95 to Tonopah.

Nye County has issued a notice to motorists of a large transport that will be taking place Thursday, Sept. 24, and Friday, Sept. 25.

American Heavy Moving & Rigging will be transporting an empty, heavy-load capacity trailer through Nye County, starting in Pahrump and continuing north through Beatty and Tonopah.

“Permit is for daylight hours and weekdays only,” Nye County Public Communications Manager Arnold Knightly announced. “If delayed, district reps will be advised… Move will take two days.”

A precise departure time was not available but Knightly provided route details. The transport will take Highway 160 north through Pahrump and U.S. 95 to Tonopah. Once in Tonopah, the transport will head west on U.S 6/95 and then travel along U.S. 95 to U.S. 50, followed by U.S. 50 Alt into Fernley.