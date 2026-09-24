Remote Area Medical returning to Pahrump in October

The nonprofit will be offering free medical, dental and vision care to the community.

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Dental will be one of the free medical services offered at the Pahrump RAM clinic this year. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Pahrump RAM clinic last year drew over 450 patients, according to a RAM press release. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Vision services will be offered at the RAM Pahrump clinic. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Remote Area Medical (RAM) will be returning to Pahrump on on Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

RAM's free clinics are a lifeline for underserved communities, offering free dental cleanings, eye exams, eye health exams and general medical exams, stated a July RAM press release. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Remote Area Medical’s (RAM) visit to Pahrump is right around the corner. The nonprofit provider will be in Nye County’s largest community on Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4.

“RAM has been around for 41 years. We have served over a million patients in that time frame. This is our 11th year of going to Pahrump, which is super exciting,” RAM Volunteer Coordinator Elise Carter told the Pahrump Valley Times.

The upcoming RAM clinic in Pahrump, hosted by the NyE Communities Coalition, will offer free medical care to the community.

“No ID required. No insurance required. No income requirements,” the RAM Pahrump clinic website page states.

A wide variety of services will be available including dental, vision and other medical offerings such as health exams and screenings.

“It’s a wide variety of what we can take care of within medical,” Carter explained.

RAM’s free services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The RAM clinic will be located at Pahrump Valley High School campus’ Pathways Building, 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

“I do encourage people to get there as early as possible,” Carter said.

The clinic’s parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2 and will stay open all night. Doors for patients open at 6 a.m.

Last year’s clinic in Pahrump served more than 450 patients, passing $300,000 in total value of care, according to a 2025 RAM press release.

For more information about the upcoming RAM clinic in Pahrump, visit ramusa.org/events/pahrump-nevada.

For those interested in volunteering at the early October Pahrump clinic, please contact RAM Volunteer Coordinator Elise Carter at elisecarter@ramusa.org.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Remote Area Medical's 2026 Pahrump visit

■ Free dental, vision and medical

■ ID is not required, insurance is not required, and no income requirements

■ Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4

■ Pathways Building, 501 E. Calvada Blvd on Pahrump Valley High School campus

■ Parking lot opens on Friday, Oct. 2, no later than 11:59 p.m.

■ First come, first-served

■ Clinic opens at 6 a.m.

■ ramusa.org/events/pahrump-nevada

■ Contact elisecarter@ramusa.org for volunteering information