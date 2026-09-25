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Pahrump, NV
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Nye County Senior Menus

September 25, 2026 - 4:16 am
 
Updated September 25, 2026 - 5:03 am

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 28 – October 2.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, fat-free Catalina dressing, pork verde soup;

Tuesday – Sloppy Joe on w/w bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail, corn chowder;

Wednesday – Tahitian chicken, rice casserole, braised red cabbage, 7-grain bread, tangerines, French onion soup;

Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, fat-free Italian dressing, w/w bread, mango cup, chicken noodle soup;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, w/w bread, broccoli and rice, candied carrots, honeydew melon, veggie soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10 a.m.-noon; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Nevada Senior Law – Power of Atty info, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Battleborn Open Enrollment, 10 a.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 28 – October 2.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Pork Ribs (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Cheeseburger (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Chicken Salad Sandwich (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Salisbury Steak (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – French Onion Chicken and Rice (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

The Beatty Senior Center now sells a good selection of fresh produce, breads and eggs.

Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tues.–Wed. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thur. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of September 28 – Octoberber 2.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Spanish omelet, oatmeal, mixed grain bread, low-sodium creamy peanut butter, orange juice;

Tuesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Deviled pork chop, baked potato, fat-free sour cream/chives, steamed Brussels sprouts, colorful salad;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Scrambled eggs with veggies, low-sodium sausage, home fries, peaches with cottage cheese.

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