Welcome the harvest season with the Grape Stomp

This local tradition is returning to the Charleston Peak Winery for another year of festive fun.

The Charleston Peak Winery offers the perfect backdrop for the Grape Stomp, set among a vineyard with thriving vines and a desert landscape. (Chris Wessling/Charleston Peak Winery)

The Grape Stomp has been a part of the Pahrump events calendar since the 2000s and has traditionally been held at the former Pahrump Valley Winery, which is now Charleston Peak Winery. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The atmosphere at the 2025 Grape Stomp was filled with excitement and laughter as teams competed against one another in a bid to extract as much juice as they could during the Grape Stomp competition. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

At the 2025 Grape Stomp, attendees were able to sample a wide variety of wines from Charleston Peak Winery and Artesian Cellars. This year, drink sampling will also include beer. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Grape Stomp returned to its original home - Charleston Peak Winery, formerly the Pahrump Valley Winery - last year and the event was welcomed with eager anticipation by the community. This year's Stomp is set for October 10. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

One of the messiest, most laughter-inducing traditions in the valley will make its return this October and everyone is invited out to enjoy a day of autumn-time fun at the annual Grape Stomp.

“Get ready to squish, stomp and have a ‘grape’ time at our Grape Stomp event – it’s going to be a juicy, fun-filled day,” Charleston Peak Winery announced earlier this month. “Open to all ages, the annual harvest festival will fill the winery grounds with grape stomping competitions, live music, wine and beer tastings, food trucks and local vendors.”

The headliner for the day is the event’s namesake, the Grape Stomp Competition in which pairs of competitors square off. Rolling up their pant legs and hiking their skirt hems out of the way, one member of each team will step into bunches of ripe fruit and channel their inner Lucy Ricardo as they use their bare feet to burst the grapes, while their partner kneels to ensure the drain is not clogged by skins and stems as the juice flows out. They can switch up positions, as well, with the end goal of seeing which team can extract the most juice from their barrel full of grapes.

At the end of each heat, the juice will be measured by judges and the top teams will earn themselves a trophy, along with a year’s worth of bragging rights. Any teams who are planning to get their feet all sticky with grape juice in the stomp must be registered by Wednesday, October 7 in order to compete.

There is also a trophy up for grabs for whomever comes dressed in the best costume, so stompers should don their most creative outfits to vie for this prize. And the stompers aren’t the only ones who can contend for best costume, with all attendees welcome to take part, too.

“Beyond the barrels, attendees can sample wines from around the world and a selection of beers while enjoying live entertainment set against the winery’s desert mountain backdrop,” a news release on the event details. “A marketplace of local vendors will feature baked foods, crafts, bath products, jewelry, blown glass, tarot cards and more, while two food trucks and the winery’s kitchen serve flavorful bites throughout the day.”

“Join us for an exciting day at the winery, filled with grape stomping fun, laughter, music, food, local vendors and great wine,” the winery encourages. “Bring your friends and family! Whether you’re here to stomp, sip, dress up, cheer on the competitors or simply enjoy the day, we can’t wait to celebrate Grape Stomp 2026 with you.”

The Grape Stomp will take place Saturday, October 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Charleston Peak Winery, 3810 Winery Road.

General admission is $5 per person. Admission plus six beer/wine tastings costs $25 per person. The Grape Stomp competition is $60 per team of two.

To purchase tickets, visit charlestonpeakwinery.com/event/grape-stomp

For more information, see the winery’s Facebook page, go to CharlestonPeakWinery.com or call 775-751-7800.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com