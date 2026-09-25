It’s time to Live Your Dream

(Soroptimist International) The Soroptimist International Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women is a program that provides financial awards to women who are the primary financial support for themselves and their family so they can continue to learn and better their lives.

Pahrump Soroptimist Nancy Davis poses with Live Your Dream Award recipient Aimee Riley and her two children as they celebrate the announcement of her award win, money from which is supporting the final year in her Bachelors of Social Work program. (Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley)

Soroptimist International is a organization dedicated to empowering women and girls by providing them with access to education and training that can better their lives and one of its flagship programs is the Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women.

Each year, eligible women all around the world can receive a Live Your Dream Award at the club level, region level and international level, giving them the opportunity to win thousands of dollars that they can then put toward a variety of expenses as they seek additional education. Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley (SIPV) hosts the Live Your Dream Awards locally and with the application period for next year’s awards underway, Pahrump’s ladies who head their households are encouraged to apply.

To highlight the program and provide an inspiration to spur applications, 2026 Live Your Dream Award winner Aimee Riley shared her experience with the program and the impact it has had on her life so far.

From struggles to a dream of social work

Riley is a longtime Pahrump resident, having grown up in the valley as the eldest of six children. She did not have an easy start, either. She dropped out of high school when she was 17 and later went on to earn her HiSET [High School Equivalency Test]. Following this, she said she made a series of bad choices and ended up struggling with addiction. But with the support of family and treatment, she was able to enter recovery, reach sobriety and begin rebuilding her life.

“In 2020, I decided to start college because I wanted to create a better life for myself and my two children,” Riley told the Pahrump Valley Times. “That same year, I experienced the death of my fiance, which was one of the hardest experiences of my life. Even with everything going on, though, I continued going to school and working toward my goals.”

Initially intending to pursue a degree in business, Riley’s educational goals shifted to social work as a result of her time at the NyE Communities Coalition, where she started working in 2021 as a Community Health Worker (CHW). At the time, she was only vaguely familiar with what the coalition does in the community but after completing her training to become a certified CHW II, she has continued to learn about the coalition’s operations and take on more responsibilities in the organization.

“Today, I am a community response manager. I still help clients when they walk through our doors but I also supervise four employees and managed a few of our smaller grants,” Riley said. “I have grown a lot since I first started but I am still a work-in-progress and continue to learn every day. Working at the coalition is what helped me realize that helping people is what I want to continue doing with my life.”

While work and continued education are both major focuses in her life, Riley finds balance by taking part in activities like camping, hiking and being outdoors. But her favorite thing to do is to spend time with her family and children, with Riley noting, “My children are a huge part of why I continue pushing myself toward my goals.”

Riley is currently in the final year of her Bachelors of Social Work program and she is already looking into taking that further to earn a Masters of Social Work. The ultimate goal is to become a licensed clinical social worker.

“I enjoy helping people connect with resources and finding ways to remove barriers that prevent them from getting the help they need,” Riley said. “Social work is also personal to me because of my own life experiences. I want to support people who have experienced trauma, grown up with lower-income struggles, dealt with substance misuse or are simply going through a difficult time. I know what it is like to need support and I had people who helped me when I needed it. I want to be able to give back and help others in the same way.”

How the award has helped her education journey

She explained that she was first made aware of the Live Your Dream Award via an email shared by her CEO at the NyE Communities Coalition, Stacy Smith.

“Honestly, I did not think much about it at first because I didn’t feel like I was worthy enough to apply,” she detailed. “But a friend of mine who had applied a couple of years before encouraged me to apply. She reminded me that the award was created for women like me, who are single mothers and going back to school. I decided to take a chance and apply and I am very grateful that she encouraged me to do it.”

As for advice she would offer to her fellow head-of-household women as they strive toward bettering their lives, Riley said her biggest tip would be to take chances when they come along.

“Even if you don’t think you are ready or deserving of the opportunity,” she emphasized. “I almost didn’t apply for the Live Your Dream Award because I didn’t think I would win and honestly, I didn’t think I deserved the help. I am so glad I applied anyway. Because of the support I received, continuing my education has become less stressful financially and it’s helping me continue my journey.

“There will be times when life feels overwhelming and you question whether you can actually reach your goals. I have definitely had those moments,” Riley continued. “But there are people in our communities who want to see women succeed and are willing to support us along the way. Don’t be afraid to ask for help, accept support when it is offered and take a chance on opportunities, even when you aren’t sure what the outcome will be. Sometimes, you just have to take that chance on yourself.”

Riley received a $5,000 Live Your Dream Award, along with another $1,000 through Soroptimist and a $1,000 Governor’s Award, all of which have been more than useful as she pursues her degree in social work.

“The money has helped pay for books and unexpected school expenses, including additional online fees. My program also requires me to travel to Reno each month, so it has helped with flights and lodging,” she said. “It is also helping me get my car fixed, which is important for getting to work, taking care of my children and managing everyday life. As a single mom, all of those extra expenses add up quickly. This award has helped take some of that financial stress off of me so I can continue to focus on school.”

An offer of profound thanks

Riley said she is very appreciative of the Soroptimist Club and cannot thank the members enough for keeping the Live Your Dream Award available in the Pahrump community.

“The support of the Soroptimist Club has made a huge impact on my life,” she concluded. “It has not only helped me financially but it has also helped build my confidence and reminded me of my worth. I am extremely grateful for the support and encouragement they have given me. I hope that one day, I can give back and empower other women the same way that Soroptimist has empowered me. Thank you for believing in me, investing in my education and helping me continue toward my dream.”

The Live Your Dream: Education and Training Award for Women is open to women who are the primary financial support for themselves and their dependents, including children, spouse, partner, siblings and/or parents. The applicants must also have a financial need and be enrolled in or accepted to a vocational/skills training or undergraduate degree program. The awards are not open to existing Soroptimist members or their immediate family or to those with a graduate degree or who are pursuing one.

The application period will close on November 15. To apply, visit SoroptimistPV.com and click on the Live Your Dream link under the About Soroptimist dropdown menu.

For more information, visit SoroptimistPV.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com