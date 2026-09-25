Veterans Resource Fair and Town Hall scheduled

The VA Southern Nevada is set to engage with local veterans and their families at this Sept. 29 event.

The Veterans Memorial Building provides a space for a variety of gatherings and the upcoming VA Southern Nevada Veterans Resource Fair and Town Hall will be held at the venue on Sept. 29. (Nye County)

Next week, valley veterans, their families and those who care for them will have the opportunity to attend a Veterans Resource Fair and Town Hall hosted by the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, which is set to engage with the community and connect former service members to benefits they have earned, as well as programs that can assist them.

The event will take place Tuesday, with the Veterans Resources Fair slated to run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“VA staff representing My HealtheVet, enrollment and eligibility, and other programs will be available to answer questions and provide information to veterans, families and caregivers,” a Tuesday, Sept. 22 new release from the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System announced.

Following the fair, everyone will gather for a Veterans Town Hall, at which officials will provide information about a variety of topics of interest to the veteran community.

“Representatives from VA Southern Nevada, the Veterans Benefits Administration and the state of Nevada will also participate in a moderated discussion about national and local programs and initiatives,” the news release detailed. “Veterans, families and caregivers are invited to submit questions for consideration.”

Anyone interested in submitting a question for the discussion can do so by emailing vhalaspaomailbox@va.gov

The Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair will take place Tuesday, Sept. 29 at the Veterans Memorial Building, located in the Chief Tecopa Cemetery, 751 East Street.

For more information, visit VA.gov/southern-nevada-health-care

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com