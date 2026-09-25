First-ever Crafts in Cars Street Fair set for October

Denise Souder (left) and Sharon Stacks (right) are the organizers behind the upcoming Cars in Crafts Street Fair. (Crafts in Cars)

The first annual Cars in Crafts Street Fair will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center. (Crafts in Cars)

Cars, crafts and community will converge in Pahrump next weekend for a day chock-full of creativity.

“We feel like the pieces are all together now and we’re just excited to make it all happen,” Denise Souder told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Souder and Sharon Stacks are the organizers behind the upcoming Cars in Crafts Street Fair event set for Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside of the Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 N. Highway 160.

“We wanted to make it more of a community thing instead of just a craft show or just trunk or treat,” Stacks said.

The first annual Cars in Crafts will feature 41 cars selling goods but in total over 50 vendors consisting of other local nonprofits and organizations.

“We do a lot in the local craft fairs here; we’re both crafters,” Souder explained. “We get the same people that come to the craft fairs all the time; we love them; they’re really good shoppers; and we all have our regulars, but I really wanted to get people’s crafts in front of people that normally don’t come to craft fairs. So, I wanted to be out on the 160, and that’s where we’re at, then it just kind of came together, so it’s kind of like a trunk or treat, except with crafts. So, the crafters will work it out of their cars, just like a trunk or treat.”

Live entertainment at Cars in Crafts includes local musician Hugh Wilson, singing from Avery Sampson of the Avery Project, the Dancing Grandmas, Miss Senior Golden Years and dancing from Essential Evolution. Food truck Bash ‘N’ Jas’ Tacos, free face painting for children, and a raffle will all also be at the event.

“It’s turned into a great big community event with entertainment, and it’s so much more than just a craft fair,” Souder enthused.

Additionally, a food drive for Nevada Outreach Training Organization will be present at Cars in Crafts. The first 70 people who bring three nonperishable, nonexpired food items will receive a $3 off coupon that can be used at the event’s various craft cars.

For more information about the event, contact crafts.in.cars@gmail.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com