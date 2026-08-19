Second Data Centers: 101 presentation slated

The upcoming "AI and Data Centers: 101" presentations at the Pahrump Community Library have a maximum capacity of 80 people and the presentations will also be available online via Zoom. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Justyne Lobello has many years of experience with AI and data centers and she provided the community with a presentation on these topics last month. She will be giving another presentation with updated information on Saturday, August 22. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Following a well-attended event last month, Pahrump resident Justyne Lobello will be holding another presentation on “AI and Data Centers: 101” this Saturday, with updated information and two time slots available to allow for greater public participation.

“Please spread the word – many people missed the opportunity last time and would have liked to attend,” Lobello encouraged when announcing the upcoming event. “I am also updating the presentation based on new information about the proposed data center [Manse Technology Campus] and my Harvard DSI [Data Science Initiative] certification in Agentic AI to dive a little deeper into that.”

Lobello comes with more than 17 years of experience in digital marketing and has spent her career working with digital tools, “…tools that have improved thanks to advances that can be attributed to ‘AI’,” a profile on her reads.

As to her Harvard DSI certification, Lobello explained for the Pahrump Valley Times, “Agentic AI describes the process of designing workflows by using AI ‘agents’ to perform tasks. This can vary from pushing data from one platform to another, sending reports, or as a ‘chat bot’, among many other things.”

She has worked with companies, such as Blue Bird School Bus Company, and has experience in electric vehicle-to-grid technology and fleet distribution. She ran the nonprofit Georgia Reptile Society for 10 years and is currently on the board for the domestic violence victims’ advocacy and assistance organization, Center for the Pacific Asian Family.

“I decided to start these presentations in February, before the noise of the data center moving into town was on everyone’s radar,” Lobello remarked when asked what had prompted her to put together her events. “I knew that there would be other entities that would push a certain narrative, which may confuse the public and not give them all the facts.”

Lobello will be walking attendees through the history behind AI and data centers and the current state of these technologies, focusing on how they could affect Nye County communities, particularly Pahrump. Each of Saturday’s presentations has a maximum capacity of 80 people.

“The registration website is keeping track of attendance so that people know how much space is left in each session,” Lobello noted. “If you are concerned about data centers or just want to learn more of the facts, this presentation is for you!”

AI and Data Centers: 101 will take place this Saturday, August 22 at the Pahrump Community Library, 701 East Street. The two sessions include 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sign-up is required and the presentation will also be available via Zoom.

To register for an in-person time slot or receive a Zoom link, visit Justyne.net/dc/

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com