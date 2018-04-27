Amargosa Days getting underway

Amargosa Days starts today, April 27, and runs through April 29 as part of a dynamic celebration, organizers said.

Photo courtesy of Amargosa Days Amargosa Days honors the town’s founding in 1969 with a unique rural ambiance attracting residents and visitors alike, the organizers said in their announcement.

The three-day affair honors the town’s founding in 1969 with a unique, rural ambiance attracting residents and visitors alike, the organizers said in their announcement.

Attendees will enjoy sand drag races, parade, a bouncy house carnival with midway games, kids’ activities and games, live music, rodeo speed events, car show, horseshoe tournament, gun show, and food and craft vendors. The majority of activities are free for the general public.

A portion of celebration proceeds will benefit Path4Paws, a valued local dog rescue nonprofit.

The celebration begins today with the sand drag races starting at 5 p.m. Anyone can enter the races with a sand racing vehicle that includes seatbelts and helmet. A musical kickoff runs from 8 to 11 p.m. The local VFW will be hosting an informal beer garden during the live music and dancing.

The busiest day is Saturday, starting off with a 7 a.m. breakfast, and concessions offered by two local churches. An Intergalactic Aliens &Superheroes parade will follow breakfast at 9 a.m. The Bouncy House Carnival will open at 10 a.m. alongside the kids’ games and activities, which will occur throughout the day. The children will be participating for fun prizes.

A live band will be playing through the afternoon and complemented by the local VFW’s informal beer garden. BBQ concessions will be offered by two of the local churches. Saturday will also feature car show judging at 2 p.m., a horseshoe tournament at 3 p.m., enticing raffle drawings at 5 p.m. and rodeo arena speed events from 2 to 8 p.m.

In addition, Longstreet Inn will showcase a gun show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the resort’s Colorado Room. Sunday’s schedule starts with a 9 a.m. breakfast, with concessions offered by two local churches. An informal “community” church service led by local pastors will follow.

The Bouncy House Carnival with midway games will be offered during the morning. In addition, Longstreet Inn will showcase a gun show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the resort’s Colorado Room. Lastly, starting at 1 p.m., family kickball games will draw the Amargosa Days celebration to a close.

If visitors to Amargosa Days can find time, Amargosa Valley offers recreational and environmental side trips, including the Ash Meadows Wildlife Refuge, Amargosa Dunes and Death Valley National Park, organizers said.