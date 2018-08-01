Apprenticeship effort gains momentum

The U.S. Department of Labor announced an effort to expand the successful apprenticeship model to new industries and to industry sectors with few apprenticeships.

The action creates the framework for the creation of high-quality industry-recognized apprenticeship programs.

“With the number of open jobs in the United States exceeding the number of job seekers for the first time, the president’s administration is mobilizing to expand work-based learning for Americans,” the department said in its recent announcement.

Expanding the apprenticeship model through industry-recognized programs will help Americans develop the skills they need for the jobs of today and tomorrow while meeting job creators’ needs for skilled labor, its statement added.

