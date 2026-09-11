Area entrepreneurs launch Pahrump Business Council

The Pahrump Business Council's first meet-and-greet luncheon, which took place this August, was a big success and the dozens in attendance took a group photo to commemorate the launch of this new organization. (Pahrump Business Council)

When it comes to building a successful business, the right connections can be a powerful tool and the Pahrump Business Council is striving to create a strong network for business owners to utilize. (Pahrump Business Council)

With over 65 people in attendance at its first meet-and-greet luncheon, the Pahrump Business Council is already attracting the interest of entrepreneurs who call the area home and they listened attentively to organization founders as they introduced the concept at that luncheon. (Pahrump Business Council)

A group of local entrepreneurs have launched the Pahrump Business Council with the goal of providing their fellow business owners with another option for connection, networking, growth and giving back. (Pahrump Business Council)

The Pahrump Business Council is in the process of forming and the new organization hosted its first meet-and-greet luncheon last month, with a strong turnout at the Valley Conference Center. (Pahrump Business Council)

With the launch of the Pahrump Business Council (PBC) this summer, valley business leaders now have a brand new option for connection with their fellow entrepreneurs and as this new organization gets started, they also have the chance to help determine the direction and structure that the PBC will ultimately take.

The Pahrump Business Council is the brainchild of a nine-member group of local business professionals, including Christine “Nina” Castellanos with Rooted Realty Group, Brad Harris with Associated Telecom, Arlette Newvine of Newvine Law, Jeffrey Dye with Edward Jones, Heather Battaglia with Premier Loans, John Ingram of Old Republic Title and Nancy Thedinga with Hear Now.

“We saw an opportunity to create another avenue for business owners to connect, collaborate and support one another. Pahrump has a strong and growing business community but we felt there was room for an organization that was more personal, accessible and focused on bringing business owners together. We wanted to create something where you could walk into a room not knowing anyone and walk out having made several new connections,” Dye told the Pahrump Valley Times last week, adding, “We are also fortunate to have Gail Gershbein of Desert Delights Pahrump as a community partner.”

Dye said the idea for the PBC came about as a result of conversations between the founding leadership about something they could all bring a personal perspective to, the unique needs of the area’s local businesses.

“Our goal is to connect and empower local businesses while helping strengthen the Pahrump Valley economy and community,” Dye explained. “We want the PBC to provide opportunities for businesses to build meaningful relationships, learn from one another, gain exposure, share resources and find opportunities to do business locally. We also plan to offer educational opportunities, business spotlights, mentorship and ways for our business community to give back.”

To introduce itself to the community, the PBC hosted its first event on Thursday, August 27 and event organizers were very pleased with the result, with a total of 67 people in attendance.

“We were thrilled with the response to our first meet and greet at the Valley Electric Conference Center,” Dye enthused. “For our very first event, the turnout and enthusiasm exceeded our expectations. One of the best parts was seeing so many different businesses represented and watching people make new connections. We wanted the event to feel welcoming and informal rather than like another meeting where everyone sits around a table listening to a presentation. The conversations and connections that came out of the event were exactly what we hoped the PBC would create.”

The PBC is still in its organizational stage and the group is exploring its options as to what structure will best suit its purpose and as that process is undertaken, everyone in the business community is invited to take part.

“As we get started, we are intentionally keeping the PBC welcoming and accessible. At this time, there is no membership fee and no required number of meetings or events that businesses must attend,” Dye detailed. “We understand that business owners are busy, so participation is flexible. Businesses of different sizes and industries, whether someone is a solo entrepreneur, just getting started, or part of an established company. We are still developing what the longer-term membership structure will look like as the PBC grows.”

During its start-up phase, Dye said there are many things that residents and business owners can do to support the organization.

“Show up, participate and support local businesses,” he encouraged. “Attend an event, bring a friend, introduce yourself to another business owner, share your knowledge, shop locally, refer local businesses and bring your ideas to the table.

“We don’t want the PBC to belong only to the people who started it. We want our local business community to have a voice in what it becomes,” Dye concluded. “We are building the PBC around a very simple idea - local businesses are stronger when we know one another, support one another and grow together. You don’t have to make a big commitment. Just come to an event, meet a few people and see what we’re about. There’s room at the table for every business that wants to be part of making Pahrump stronger.”

For more information on the Pahrump Business Council, email Admin@PahrumpBusinessCouncil.com or call 775-541-1199.

To keep apprised of what the organization has planned, visit its Facebook page.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com