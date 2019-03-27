Baker to Vegas relay passes through Pahrump

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A runner with the Women's Royal Canadian Mounted Police is shown running in the Pahrump area on Saturday along Nevada Highway 372 during the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay.

The Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay passed through Pahrump on Saturday in a competition that featured hundreds of teams of law enforcement professionals.

The Los Angeles Police Revolver and Athletic Club held the 35th annual Challenge Cup Baker to Vegas Relay from 8 a.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday.

The race started along California Highway 127, 25 miles north of Baker, Calif., and went north to Shoshone before proceeding east on California Highway 178 to the Nevada state line. The race continued in Nevada along Nevada Highway 372 to Highway 160 and traveled along Nevada Highway 160 from Pahrump into Las Vegas.

In all, the relay spanned 120 miles.

Check the Pahrump Valley Times for an upcoming feature story by Sports Editor Tom Rysinski.