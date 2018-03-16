Baker to Vegas: Watch out for runners in Pahrump region

Motorists are urged to use caution in the Pahrump area as the annual Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay passes through the region late Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times In some places during the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay, a shadow vehicle could enter into the travel lane “so the traveling public should exercise caution when passing,” the Nevada Department of Transportation advises.

“Basically, there will be 275 teams (a single runner followed by a shadow vehicle) on the roadway shoulders of State Route 372 from the California border through Pahrump to State Route 160, continuing along State Route 160 onto Fort Apache Road in Las Vegas,” NDOT spokesman Tony Illia told the Pahrump Valley Times.

In some places, a shadow vehicle could enter into the travel lane “so the traveling public should exercise caution when passing,” Illia said via email.

“There is also increased traffic in the area due to the event support vehicles, and increased activity/parking near the race’s ‘exchange’ locations where the runners switch out,” he added.

Last year, race organizers had to detour traffic through Pahrump due to the roundabout construction, but this year traffic is expected to travel normally through town, Illia said.

