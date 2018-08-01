Bank of America branch in Pahrump gets new ATM

A local electrician worked on the process of something new in his list of construction jobs he has tackled.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Bank of America branch in Pahrump got an upgrade on its ATM in July. Royce Avena of Avena & Sons Electric LLC worked on part of the process to bring in the new ATM at 750 S. Highway 160.

A local electrician worked on the process of something new in his list of construction jobs he has tackled.

Royce Avena of Avena &Sons Electric LLC worked on a project for Bank of America’s Pahrump branch that brought a new ATM to the location.

Avena said it was his first ATM job he has done. He focuses on residential and commercial construction in the area.

“It’s not difficult, but anytime you’re dealing with a big corporation and money and all of this stuff, it’s a little nerve-wracking,” Avena said. “But there’s really nothing much to it.”

Avena was joined by crewmen from a company named Withers Inc. who worked on the construction of a new ATM area.

Avena said the Withers crew came in and did all the fabrication work for the new ATM. Withers is based in San Diego, California.

The ATM was disconnected by Avena on July 23. The local electrician said he reconnected it a few days later.

The ATM was in operation on Monday.

A message seeking more information was left with the Bank of America regional corporate communications contact.

