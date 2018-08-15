BLM oil and gas lease sale includes parcels in Nye

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will offer 144 parcels in Nye, Eureka, White Pine, Lincoln and Elko counties totaling approximately 295,174.30 acres in the Ely and Elko District’s at its September quarterly oil and gas lease sale.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A look at parcels previously offered during a quarterly oil and gas lease sale in a past year. The state of Nevada receives 50 percent of the proceeds of each lease sale.

The BLM will hold the lease sale online via www.energynet.com

The effort is “in keeping with the (Trump) administration’s goal of strengthening America’s energy independence,” the BLM said in its announcement.

Bidding is to begin at 7 a.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Each parcel will have its own unique open bidding period, with start and stop times clearly identified on the auction website.

The open bidding period for each parcel will run for two hours, from start to finish, and bids will only be accepted during a parcel’s open bidding period.

The auction website is open to everyone; however, you must register as a bidder on the EnergyNet site before the sale in order to submit bids for any individual parcel.

The lease sale’s NEPA documents, lists and maps of the parcels and the attached stipulations are online at go.usa.gov/xQE74

In fiscal year 2017, Nevada received approximately $2.7 million from royalties, rentals and bonus bid payments for oil and gas.

Statewide, more than 26,000 jobs are tied to mineral and energy development on BLM-managed public lands. The previous lease sale was held on June 12, 2018. That sale generated $201,290.50, selling 22 parcels covering approximately 38,579.34 acres through competitive sales.

Online oil and gas lease sales streamline the bidding process and allow the BLM to serve the public better and faster. These lease sales strengthen domestic energy production and contribute to the country’s energy independence.

Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to contact these individuals during normal business hours. FRS is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to leave a message or question with these individuals. You will receive a reply during normal business hours.

The next oil and gas lease sale is scheduled for the week of Dec. 10.