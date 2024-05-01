56°F
More than two dozen animals rescued from Pahrump home

Two children flown to trauma after crash
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2024 Earth-Arbor Day event took over the Bob Ruud Commun ...
GALLERY: How Pahrump celebrated Earth-Arbor Day
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary w ...
How Nye’s sheriff auxiliary operations are evolving
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Volunteers and the NyECC will host the Pahrump Volun ...
Connecting causes and community — Pahrump Volunteer Fair set for May
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 1, 2024 - 7:21 am
 

More than two dozen animals living under what’s described as “horrendous conditions” were recently rescued after being discovered by Nye County Animal Control officers at a Pahrump home.

Dogs and cats

The animals, mostly dogs, were transported to A Path 4 Paws, a Las Vegas-area animal facility owned and operated by Naomi Yaussy, who told the Pahrump Valley Times that at least 27 dogs were living inside the home, along with three cats.

Three of the larger dogs were located in the yard.

Due to a lack of space at the Nye County Animal Shelter in Pahrump, officials opted to transport the animals to an alternate facility.

Overwhelming odor

“They were not emaciated and they were in good condition as far as their weight, but they had runny eyes from the very strong ammonia smell inside the residence,” she said. “We all had to wear masks, just to be able to walk around in there, but they all seemed to be in good condition, health-wise.

Yaussy also said that most of the dogs had overgrown nails and filthy, coats matted with feces.

“They were walking around in poop and laying down in poop because the floors were covered in feces,” she said. “I believe maybe one of the dogs was also deaf and there were about four or five dogs that are completely blind, or blind in one eye, so I’m going to assume there was a lot of inbreeding going on. Their eyes were white, while the other ones had an undeveloped eye which was a lot smaller. They were not spayed or neutered.”

Carnival of animals

The dogs, Yaussy said, consisting of various breeds, ages, shapes and sizes, were transported to an animal care facility, where they will all be medically examined by a veterinarian.

So far, none have met the criteria to be euthanized due to their respective conditions.

New surroundings

“Right now we’re trying to let them decompress, and I did their intake vaccines, but I’ve got to get them all to a vet so we can listen to their heart, lungs and things along those lines, but they need time to decompress,” she said. “They were locked in a house, and now they are getting to see the real world. I expect most, if not all, will receive some sort of medical treatment.”

Health concerns

One serious health issue Yaussy spoke about was dental care and tumors present in some of the dogs at the home, along with the costs associated with medical care.

“One of the dogs has some major mammary tumors, and a bill like that is $3,500 just for the mammary tumors,” she said. “I have to get rabies shots completed and a lot of dental examinations that need to be done.”

Owner of the home

As far as the homeowner, Yaussy said that she hasn’t learned much about the woman, while noting she wasn’t being prosecuted for alleged animal abuse or neglect.

“She’s not out of it and she has a job,” Yaussy said. “I would contact law enforcement if I found dead dogs, but there weren’t any at the house. The woman was living alone. She’s older, but she’s not elderly.”

Yaussy noted that the incident was not the worst situation that she’s experienced.

“That’s their entire world and that’s where they eat, sleep, poop and pee,” she said. “There were dogs that were locked in crates at that home. Those crates were filled with feces. I asked the animal control officer if this was the worst case that he has witnessed, and he told me no.”

Donations appreciated

Further, Yaussy noted that her facility is operating only on the generosity from the public.

“We receive no funding, other than for donations which puts a terrible strain on our facility,” she said. “For the past couple of years, it’s been worse because I’m probably, on average, receiving about 20 phone calls a day, but we’re not adopting out 20 animals a day. I honestly I don’t know why some people hoard animals.” To make a donation to A Path For Paws call 702-591-6469.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Two children flown to trauma after crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump’s Mercy Air transported two children to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 160 and Mesquite Avenue on Friday, April 12.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2024 Earth-Arbor Day event took over the Bob Ruud Commun ...
GALLERY: How Pahrump celebrated Earth-Arbor Day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Earth Day and Arbor Day are two dates set aside for the express purpose of celebrating the planet while educating the public about the importance of preserving the environment and this past Saturday, the Pahrump community was treated to a festival in honor of these holidays.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary w ...
How Nye’s sheriff auxiliary operations are evolving
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

With their trademark, creased light blue button-down shirts, Nye County Sheriff’s Office auxiliary officers are always visible at scenes of vehicle crashes, structure fires and other incidents involving public safety. But there are now changes underway into the auxiliary program in terms of operations, certain procedures and appearances among the officers, including new polo-style shirts.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Volunteers and the NyECC will host the Pahrump Volun ...
Connecting causes and community — Pahrump Volunteer Fair set for May
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to an AmeriCorps Volunteer Generation Fund grant, Nevada Volunteers is embarking on three years of Volunteer Fairs that will take the organization all across the state and the very first stop will be right here in Pahrump.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from the 2023 Landscape Tour shows a field o ...
Landscape Tour will highlight local yards
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Garden Club is all set to hold its 16th Annual Landscape Tour and anyone with an interest in gardening, plants or yard art will not want to miss out. This year’s event features six local yards, all hand-picked by the Garden Club members to give attendees a wide variety of landscape types to peruse.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice's 19th Annual Live Butterfly Release t ...
GALLERY: Celebrating the lives of lost loved ones
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Butterflies are a symbol of transformation and one of the most transformative things a person can experience is the death of someone they love.

Local families invited to Community Baby Shower
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Raising a child can be hard. That’s something the members of Pahrump Mothers Corner understand all too well. In an effort to ease the challenges of parenthood, particularly for new and expecting families, this group of local moms banded together to host a Community Baby Shower and the event proved to be very popular, leading to its return for the third year running.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Included with information provided in the lease proposal by ...
Tonopah to be home to experimental hypersonic testing facility
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Ambitious. It’s an apt word to describe Michael Grace’s vision for the future of his company, Longshot Space Technology Corporation, which, if all goes to plan, will build what he calls the world’s largest potato gun.

pvt default image
Pahrump man arrested for elder abuse
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man wanted by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of elder abuse was arrested while attempting to purchase multiple vehicles at a Las Vegas car dealership, according to authorities.