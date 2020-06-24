89°F
News

Blood donors can learn COVID-19 antibody status

Staff Report
June 24, 2020 - 10:30 am
 

Vitalant became the first national blood bank to test all blood donations for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood collector, serving hospital patients in Las Vegas, is providing the test results to donors who complete successful blood donations, which are critically needed now.

The dual benefit of donors learning their antibody status and patients receiving critically needed blood will happen on Thursday, June 25, in Pahrump, when the Bob Ruud Community Center hosts a blood drive. The blood drive will run from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and donors can schedule an appointment by visiting www.bloodhero.com and entering code BOBRUUD or by calling Vitalant at 877-258-4825. All donors must wear a face covering when donating.

The antibody test — authorized by the Food and Drug Administration — will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms. It is possible that, over time, the broad use of antibody tests and clinical follow-up will provide the medical community with more information on whether a person who has recovered from COVID-19 is at a lower risk of infection, and if so, for how long.

“While a positive antibody test does not mean that someone is immune to COVID-19, it does mean that they may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma in the future and help people with the disease,” said Cliff Numark, Vitalant’s chief of marketing. “Convalescent plasma can be given directly to patients currently battling COVID-19 to help boost their ability to fight their illness.”

Vitalant began collecting and distributing convalescent plasma in April. For more information, visit vitalant.org/COVIDfree.

Donations of all blood types are critically needed right now, with an especially high need for type O, A-negative and B-negative red blood cells.

In addition, platelets are always needed by patients for cancer treatments, surgeries and emergencies. Because of its short shelf life of only five days, the supply of platelets must be replenished continually.

THE LATEST
A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website Continue ...
Unemployment claims fall for 7th straight week
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,620 for the week ending June 13, down 128 claims, or 1.2 percent, compared to last week’s total of 10,748. This is the seventh consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A large sign at Highway 372 and Lola Lane points toward eme ...
Desert View reports ‘zero trend’ for COVID-19 for part of June
By Tom Rysinski and Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Desert View Hospital announced Wednesday, June 17 that there have been zero inpatients with confirmed diagnoses of COVID-19 at the facility during the month thus far.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and ...
Lawmakers express opposition to plan to resume nuclear tests
Staff Writer

Most of Nevada’s congressional delegation on Wednesday sent a letter to President Trump expressing opposition to efforts to resume explosive nuclear testing at the Nevada National Security Site.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Capriotti's Area Manager Salvatore Carbone said he's ...
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop reopens
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The area manager of Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop at the Pahrump Nugget has a message for local residents.

Heather Korbulic was the interim director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabil ...
DETR director Heather Korbulic leaving job due to threats
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Heather Korbulic, the veteran state administrator tapped in late April to lead Nevada’s overwhelmed unemployment program at the height of COVID-19 pandemic, will leave the agency “due to threats to her personal safety.”

Courtesy/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Under Nevada’s sagebrush ecosystem conservation progr ...
Novel deal protects habitat, mining jobs near Lovelock
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced that Coeur Rochester, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Coeur Mining, Inc., and Crawford Cattle, LLC have entered into a first-of-its-kind agreement to protect critical sagebrush habitat in Nevada while ensuring continued environmentally sensitive and sustainable mining practices.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.
State gets $70 million for COVID-19 Medicaid patients
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto announced that the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $60,907,584 from the Provider Relief Fund for hospitals in Nevada treating Medicaid patients that represent those most in need during the coronavirus pandemic, including low-income communities and communities of color.

Getty Images The majority opinion was written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was appointed to th ...
Nevada’s equality advocates hail Supreme Court ruling
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Silver State Equality wasted little time Monday celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court decision which ruled LGBTQ employees are protected from workplace discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Small Business Development Center Counselor Allan Par ...
Well-known local business counselor dies
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A longtime counselor for the Nevada Small Business Development Center in Pahrump has died.