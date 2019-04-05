News

Bonnie Springs Ranch near Las Vegas sells for $25M

By Eli Segall Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
April 5, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Bonnie Springs Ranch is officially under new ownership.

Developer Joel Laub, who plans to turn the replica Old West town into a luxury housing development, closed his purchase of the property on Tuesday, county records show.

The 64-acre spread sold for $25 million.

Las Vegas lawyer Paul Connaghan, who represents the sellers, on Wednesday confirmed the deal had closed.

Bonnie Springs, west of Las Vegas off Nevada Highway 159, was a decades-old desert attraction that offered mock gunfights and hangings, a petting zoo, horseback riding, and a motel.

It shut down last month after Laub reached a deal to buy the property, drawing up plans for 20 custom-home lots, a 25-room motel, a restaurant and a 5,400-square-foot event barn.

Laub’s attorney and project partner, J. Randall Jones, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

