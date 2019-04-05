Bonnie Springs Ranch near Las Vegas sells for $25M

Visitors enjoy a train ride at Bonnie Springs Ranch outside of Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. The ranch is under contract to be sold and demolished for luxury home lots. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Bonnie Springs Ranch, Jan. 9, 2019. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ellie Mendoza, 7, from Las Vegas, middle, poses for a photograph with Jesse Reeder, left, and Mike Kelly during the last day of operations at Bonnie Springs Ranch in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Actors address the crowd before a performance at Bonnie Springs in Blue Diamond, Friday, March 15, 2019. After decades of operation, the closing day of Bonnie Springs is Sunday, March 17. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Snow falls around the entrance to Bonnie Springs outside of Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bonnie Springs Ranch is officially under new ownership.

Developer Joel Laub, who plans to turn the replica Old West town into a luxury housing development, closed his purchase of the property on Tuesday, county records show.

The 64-acre spread sold for $25 million.

Las Vegas lawyer Paul Connaghan, who represents the sellers, on Wednesday confirmed the deal had closed.

Bonnie Springs, west of Las Vegas off Nevada Highway 159, was a decades-old desert attraction that offered mock gunfights and hangings, a petting zoo, horseback riding, and a motel.

It shut down last month after Laub reached a deal to buy the property, drawing up plans for 20 custom-home lots, a 25-room motel, a restaurant and a 5,400-square-foot event barn.

Laub’s attorney and project partner, J. Randall Jones, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check pvtimes.com for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.