Candidate night set in Pahrump for District 1 VEA Board

Valley Electric Association Inc. (VEA) announced it will conduct a forum for District 1 candidates from 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20, at the Valley Electric Conference Center at 800 E. Highway 372.

Member-owners will have the opportunity to meet the eight candidates running for District One board member, which includes southern Pahrump.

All members are welcome to attend.

The forum will be moderated. Each candidate will have one minute to respond to each question. The audience can submit questions in writing, and since all candidates will have the opportunity to address each question, event organizers request that questions not be addressed to individual candidates.

The following candidates are running for the District 1 seat, the VEA said:

Andrew Alberti, a veteran, retired real estate broker, reporter, and business owner.

Jack Biddison, is retired and has 30 years working has an executive in the energy and utility industry and is also a former PUCO commissioner.

Michelle Caird, is retired, has 18 years of board experience at a cooperative in Washington state, served on several boards of various power companies, is a National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Credentialed Cooperative Director.

John Carrell, retired from the power industry, with 35 years of experience as a manager and superintendent.

Peter Gazsy (incumbent) is a paraprofessional in the math department of Pahrump Valley High School. He has served as a Valley Electric Association director for the past nine years and is a National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Credentialed Cooperative Director.

Tom Maher, a veteran, retired from the power industry as corporate training specialist, has worked as a lineman, district manager, construction supervisor and superintendent.

Donald Peterson is a retired CPA, has experience in the energy and utility industry at the executive level and has board experience in the utility and energy industry.

Peter Shield is a retired archaeologist and businessman and has experience working with renewable energy technology.