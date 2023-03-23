Celebrate life at this popular butterfly release

The event is sponsored by Nathan Adelson Hospice and comforts those who are grieving the loss of a loved ones.

Richard Stephens / Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Native American lore holds that butterflies can carry wishes and messages to the heavens, to be shared with the Great Spirit. The Butterfly Release hosted by Nathan Adelson Hospice gives residents the chance to take part in the release, bringing them comfort and peace following the loss of a loved one.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice officials will host the Live Butterfly Release this April.

Death is never easy and when a loved one passes, those left behind carry the memory of that person in their hearts forever. Honoring those memories can come in many forms and the officials at Nathan Adelson Hospice, who are intimately familiar with the after-effects of loss, created an event whose sole purpose is to give mourners the chance to commemorate the life of their loved ones and find peace within themselves.

Dubbed the Celebration of Life Live Butterfly Release, the 2023 event is set for Sunday, April 2 and anyone who wants to take part is encouraged to reserve their butterflies now.

“Southern Nevada residents who have lost loved ones will have the opportunity to celebrate their memories and honor them at this annual event,” a press release from Nathan Adelson Hospice announced. “The event is open to the public.”

This will mark the 20th year that the hospice care provider has been hosting the live butterfly release and over the years, few changes have been made. The event used to feature Monarch butterflies but with rising concerns about those populations in the last decade, the company made the decision to select another, much more common species of butterfly, the Painted Lady.

No matter which type of butterfly is used, however, the spectacle is one that often prompts an upwelling of emotions. Although tears are a regular feature of the butterfly release, these tears are mingled with feelings of hope, peace and healing.

“The premise of the butterfly release is inspired by a Native American legend in which wishes are carried to the heavens,” the Nathan Adelson Hospice press released explained. “According to legend, if anyone desired a wish to come true, they had to capture a butterfly and whisper that wish to it. The butterfly, which makes no sound, could not reveal the wish to anyone but the Great Spirit, who hears and sees all. The butterfly then carried the wish to the heavens to be granted.”

This year’s Celebration of Life Butterfly Release will include community members along with company executives, volunteers and staff. Everyone will gather at the Calvada Eye, 2100 Walt Williams Drive, around 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, with the butterflies, which are transported in a dormant state to the site, to be released no later than 2:30 p.m.

To reserve a butterfly, if any remain available, visit www.NAH.org or call 702-796-3141.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com