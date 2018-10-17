Celebrity auction in Pahrump assists community

The Nye County Celebrity Auction is an annual event that draws the community together for an evening of fun and laughter, all in the name of a good cause.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times This year's event was held Saturday in the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino Events Center.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times In addition to the auction conducted by professional auctioneer Ski Censke, the event featured a silent auction.

The Nye County Celebrity Auction is an annual event that draws the community together for an evening of fun and laughter, all in the name of a good cause.

This year’s event was held Saturday in the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino Events Center.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to the Nevada Outreach Training Organization’s No to Abuse program, which serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, trafficking, stalking and teen dating violence.

See more on the event, including more photos and other details, upcoming in the Pahrump Valley Times.