News

Children’s Cabinet happy with Giving Tuesday help

Staff Report
December 10, 2020 - 6:21 pm
 
Getty Images The Children’s Cabinet helps more than 12,000 families annually with a wide range of services, including basic needs, child care resources, education and work experience programs, crisis intervention and family counseling.

The Children’s Cabinet announced that it had raised a total of $38,930 during Giving Tuesday.

Established in 1985 in Reno, the Children’s Cabinet exists to keep children safe and families together by offering services and resources that address unmet needs. The organization represents a unique and effective collaboration between the private sector and public agencies in Nevada.

The Children’s Cabinet helps more than 12,000 families annually with a wide range of services, including basic needs, child care resources, education and work experience programs, crisis intervention and family counseling. As a nonprofit agency, the Children’s Cabinet relies on community support to provide programs and services at no charge to children and their families.

“We are so thankful for the amazing support we received, from our individual donors and our match donors,” the agency said in a statement. “Our community continues to humble us with its support, which allows us to continue to serve families each year and we make the most of every dollar contributed, with 95 cents going directly to program services for children and families.”

Matching donors include NOW Health Group and an anonymous supporter, while Laurel Trust Company donated $5,000.

Between March and August, the Children’s Cabinet provided 204 parents with virtual parenting classes, distributed 3,517 kits, books and personal protective equipment to child care providers, provided 1,060 child care providers with virtual training, provided 2,026 children with monthly subsidies for affordable child care, referred 329 families for quality child care, offered 1,787 sessions of free family counseling via telehealth, distributed 1,397 food and hygiene baskets to families and provided computers to support distance learning to 122 students.

Overall, the Children’s Cabinet connected clients to assistance and access to services 18,000 times.

For more information or to learn how to get involved, visit www.childrenscabinet.org or call 775-856-6200.

