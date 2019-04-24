College of Business renews accreditation

The College of Business at the University of Nevada, Reno has earned an extension of accreditation in business and accounting from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International. AACSB accredits institutions with the highest standard of excellence that continually work to improve the quality of business education.

“This renewal of our accreditation is a testament to the high-quality programs taught by the accomplished faculty in the College of Business,” Greg Mosier, dean of UNR’s College of Business, said.

“I am appreciative to everyone who helped with the reaccreditation process and to the faculty and staff of the college who prepare students to think critically and strategically, and to lead in a knowledge-based global economy.”

The association is the longest-serving non-profit accrediting body in the world for business schools offering undergraduate, masters and doctoral degrees in business and accounting.

The college’s extension of accreditation period was approved earlier this month following a February visit to the university’s campus by a peer review team of business school deans.