Community Easter Picnic set for Pahrump

Organizer Linda Wright said she expects another large turnout at the park located along 150 North Highway 160 at Basin Avenue.

“Last year’s event was very well attended and we are actually anticipating upward of 1,200 to 1,500 people to join us this year,” she said. “We just want everyone to have a good time and enjoy themselves with the warm weather that we are expected to have this weekend. It’s a perfect time to make new friends in the spring.”

Complimentary food, activities

While making those friends, attendees can enjoy the likes of free hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream and cotton candy.

Kettle corn and other refreshments, including snowcones will also be available at no charge.

Among the activities, Wright said roughly 20 area organizations have signed on to participate in what’s known as an “egg scramble.”

“All of the organizations will get a basket of Easter eggs to hand out to kids who stop by their booths,” she said. “They can also find out what the organization is all about and what services they provide within our community. That way, no kids are left out. The Easter Bunny will be wandering around the park handing out Easter eggs. We will also have two bounce houses for the kids to play in. RNG Farms will also have their animals out at the park.”

Additional activities include the popular children’s train ride in the park and a solar oven cooking demonstration.

Community support

Saturday’s Community Easter Picnic, Wright said, would not be possible without the support of several sponsors.

“NyE Communities Coalition, the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program and Papa Pita, who was known as the ‘bread man’ are all helping to sponsor this event,” she said. “The law offices of Glen Lerner will also attend this year’s event and they were good enough to take care of all of the prizes which will be handed out. Heathco Distributing and the Coalition’s Holiday Task Force were also major contributors to this event.”

Additionally, canned food donations are also being sought to support the efforts of local food banks.

After hosting the event at Ian Deutch Park for many years, Wright said she is pleased with Petrack Park being the new setting for the past two years.

“It turns out that Petrack Park is a better venue than our previous one,” she said. “There is so much more room for everybody to spread out. One year we had a scheduling conflict and because of that, we decided to move the event to Petrack Park, which turned out so much better last year. This is a total family-friendly event for kids of all ages and you may also want to bring the grandparents out to enjoy the day with us.”

