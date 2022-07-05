92°F
News

Death Valley tourists giving economy of Pahrump a bump

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 5, 2022 - 12:47 pm
 
(Marissa Toma/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times) This winning photograph of Death Valley Nati ...
(Marissa Toma/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times) This winning photograph of Death Valley National Park was honored in the “Fan Favorite” category in the U.S. National Park Foundation’s 2021 Share the Experience photo contest. Officials at Death Valley National Park reported that visitors spent $104 million in surrounding Nevada and California communities last year.

Officials at Death Valley National Park reported that visitors spent $104 million in surrounding Nevada and California communities last year, according to a new National Park Service report.

The ripple effects of that direct spending boosted the local economy by $135 million and supported 1,228 jobs.

Roughly 1 million people visited the park in 2021, which was about two-thirds the park’s pre-COVID visitation of 1.7 million.

Additionally, the $104 million in visitor spending in 2021 was about two-thirds of the park’s all-time high of $147 million in 2019.

“I’m excited that protecting this special desert is also good business,” said Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds. “Each year Congress appropriates about $10 million in taxpayer dollars to operate and protect Death Valley National Park, and then visitors spend over ten times that amount in the local economy.”

The peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by economists at the National Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey. An interactive summary and the full report are available at nps.gov/subjects/socialscience/vse.htm.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

