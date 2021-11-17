72°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Democrats’ redistricting plans advance in Nevada Legislature

By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 17, 2021 - 6:49 am
 
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — The Legislature advanced redistricting plans backed by the Democratic majority on Saturday, with party leaders saying they would look at revisions to proposed congressional and legislative district maps in answer to criticism from voting-rights and minority groups.

Meeting on the second day of a special legislative session on redistricting, lawmakers moved the two redistricting bills out of committee to the floors of their respective houses, each of which in turn set the bills up for possible amendment and final votes on Sunday. Senate Bill 1 redraws congressional and state Senate and Assembly districts. Assembly Bill 1 covers districts for the Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents.

The Senate bill, the weightier of the two, was the subject of a nearly four-hour committee hearing Saturday, later moving out of committee to the Senate floor on a party-line vote.

The Democrats’ plan for congressional and state legislative seats drew criticism from opponents who derided it for dividing municipalities and other designated communities of interest, including tribal groups.

Opponents also objected to districts they said were too large or too partisan, or in the case of ethnicity, not Hispanic enough. Hispanic and Latino community representatives in particular turned out to pan the Democratic proposal, saying it weakened their voting strength in specific districts even as it incorporated increased numbers for Hispanic and Latino residents overall.

“I think that there are a lot of suggestions that probably will make their way into the legislation,” Sen. James Ohrenschall, D-Las Vegas, the Senate redistricting committee chair, said ahead of the committee’s vote. “But with the special session and timing (being) of the essence … I think it’s important that we keep this bill moving.”

Voting no, Sen. Heidi Gansert, R-Reno, whose district would see a seven-percentage-point shift in voting strength from Republican to nonpartisan voters, objected to what she called the “disenfranchisement” of a segment of Washoe County residents who would be moved into a much larger multicounty district to the north and east.

All proposed redistricting plans derive from census data that saw Nevada’s population became both more urban and more diverse between 2010 and 2020, increasing by 15 percent overall. As measured by the census, Nevada is now the third-most diverse state in the country, behind Hawaii and California.

In redrawing lines to account for minority populations, redistricting plan writers walk a line between proposing districts that might contain too high a concentration of racial or ethnic minorities — a practice known as “packing” — or that dilute minority voting strength in any one district by dispersing their numbers over several districts, known as “cracking.”

At the same time, plan writers also need to balance for overall population size and attempt to draw districts that conform with municipal boundaries and designated communities of interest.

All of Nevada’s proposed plans also show partisan makeup, based on state voter enrollment data, and give an indication of actual competitiveness based on results of recent closely contested partisan elections.

The Republican legislative minority, whose own redistricting plans got only passing attention in committee Saturday, criticized the Democrats’ plans on multiple grounds, including excessive municipal divisions, excessive partisanship and ethnic group dilution. They said the Republican plan created more Hispanic-friendly districts than the Democrats’ plan and accused Democrats of “clear partisan intent” to draw Democrat-weighted lines.

“The minority plan has less deviation and is more accurate, increases political competitiveness, diversity, and maintains compact geography,” Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, said in a statement.

Democrats for their part took aim at the Republican plan for congressional districts, saying in a statement that it packed minorities into as few districts as possible to “isolate and weaken” their political clout.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Which is the right path, university, community college or vo ...
November is National Career Development Month
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Dreaming of what a person wants to be when they grow up is a common theme all throughout childhood but once the conclusion of their high school years is looming, it is time to stop dreaming and start contemplating that question in earnest.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows exploration drilling at the Tonopah lithiu ...
Tonopah Lithium Corp eyeing unique lithium deposit worth billions
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the world’s technology ever-advancing and lithium a key component of the batteries that power everything from cellphones to automobiles, the mining of this valuable mineral is booming. Companies all across the globe have been rushing to get in on the lithium craze and this branch of the mining industry is expected to be a huge moneymaker long into the future, with trillions of dollars to be made by those who can locate and effectively extract lithium from the various deposits scattered around the planet.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Capt. Sam Brown made ...
Capt. Sam Brown vying for U.S. Senate
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As a veteran of the U.S. Army, Capt. Sam Brown has plenty of experience in serving his country, but just because he is now retired from the military does not mean that his desire to serve has abated. Rather the opposite. Brown is now striking out into public service via the political arena and is hoping to snag the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in the coming 2022 Nevada primary election, with the ultimate goal of unseating incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the November 2022 general election.

Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) wor ...
Nevada senators secure funding for Silver State communities
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to legislation passed earlier this year by U.S. Sens. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., late last month, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds to invest in Nevada’s communities.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff’s deputies and the Nevada State Fire M ...
Body found in Cathedral Canyon after fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A vehicle fire and subsequent explosion led to the discovery of a body in the area of Cathedral Canyon late last month.

National Park Service Search teams found tracks matching the deceased woman’s hiking boots in ...
Woman, 27, dies while hiking in Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Death Valley National Park officials and the Inyo County Coroner Office are investigating the death of a female hiking in the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes area.

 
$100M plan in the works to leave more water in Lake Mead
By Blake Apgar Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The additional reductions in water use would go beyond what has already been implemented under existing agreements. Southern Nevada may contribute $20 million to the effort.

Getty Images Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on N ...
Discovery Harbour Resources expands in Nevada
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. said in a press releases that Newcrest Resources, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newcrest Mining Limited, has provided details of its planned drill program at Fortuity 89, Nevada.

Applications open for Nevada education task force
Applications open for Nevada education task force
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Education is now accepting applications for the Nevada Teacher Recruitment and Retention Advisory Task Force.