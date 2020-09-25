64°F
Disaster preparedness study funded by Walmart grant

Staff Report
September 24, 2020 - 10:18 pm
 

The Walmart Foundation has granted $300,000 to the Guinn Center for Policy Priorities and Arizona State University’s Morrison Institute for Public Policy to research how well existing disaster management and planning systems in Nevada and Arizona are serving Latinos and Native Americans living in urban areas.

“The ultimate goal of this research is to identify ways to strengthen the preparedness of urban Latino and Native American communities for biological and environmental disasters,” said Alison Cook-Davis, Morrison Institute’s associate director for research. “Existing research shows that disaster preparedness and response planning efforts often do not include representation from communities of color.”

The research will be conducted over nine months from September 2020 through May 2021 and will include extensive engagement with Latinos and Native Americans living in urban areas of Nevada and Arizona. Grant funds will be used to support research, focus groups and public engagement activities.

“The pandemic has shined a light on just how unprepared some communities are to support vulnerable populations during a crisis or disaster,” said Qadira Harris, senior manager, community disaster response and preparedness for Walmart.org. “By funding research that examines COVID-19’s impact on communities of color, the Walmart Foundation hopes the key learnings will empower communities to affect change and seek to improve the systems we all rely on to prepare for and respond to future disasters.”

“Our disaster response systems are too rarely examined from an overall systems perspective and in coordination with housing and public health stakeholders,” said Nancy Brune, executive director of the Guinn Center. “It’s not a coincidence that urban communities of color are disproportionately affected by climate change and have been more susceptible to COVID-19. Our community-engaged research framework will help draw the connections across the range of systems that are critical to overall efforts to strengthen preparedness in these communities.”

The Guinn Center and Morrison Institute will launch the project by assembling advisory panels in each state that will help guide and inform community outreach and engagement.

The Kenny Guinn Center for Policy Priorities is a nonprofit, nonpartisan policy center that seeks to advance evidence-based policy solutions through data-driven research, public engagement and strategic partnerships. To learn more, visit www.guinncenter.org.

Since 1982, Morrison Institute for Public Policy has used nonpartisan research and analysis to examine critical state and regional issues. A resource of Arizona State University’s Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions, Morrison Institute’s research is a catalyst for public dialogue and aims to help improve the quality of life in Arizona. To learn more, visit morrisoninstitute.asu.edu

THE LATEST
Smoke from a wildfire at Mount Charleston moves across the northwest valley on Sunday, June 28, ...
Cortez Masto joins colleagues in seeking federal aid for fires
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Amid devastating wildfires and rangeland fires across the West, and U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto joined Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, along with seven senators and 34 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, in a letter asking Senate and House leaders to replenish and increase funding for wildfire response and recovery.

The crowd listens to President Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally at Xtreme Manufacturing i ...
DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: The perspective from deep inside the madding crowd
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s differing standards for political protests and presidential rallies came into sharp relief when President Donald Trump visited Las Vegas recently.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Members of the assembly file out of chambers during the ...
Business groups laud judge’s ruling on taxes
Staff Report

The Retail Association of Nevada, Nevada Trucking Association, Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association, and the National Federation of Independent Businesses issued statements Monday in response to Carson City District Court Judge James Russell’s ruling on the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of SB551 and SB542 passed during the 2019 legislative session.

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal This emergency regulation will allow pharmacies to mee ...
State starts preparing for COVID-19 vaccine
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency regulation to support widespread immunization efforts to help Nevada prepare for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Anthony Arthur
Man facing arson charge after burning down his home
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man claiming that “voices in his head” told him to burn down his home, did just that earlier this month, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Times Bonanza & Goldfield News file Tonopah schools went all online after multiple students an ...
Tonopah schools temporarily move online for instruction
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County School District schools in Tonopah temporarily moved instruction online in mid-September after multiple students and staff called in for “illness-related symptoms,” in an email to parents stated on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The email was originated through Infinite Campus’ automated system.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Artesian Cellars Vineyard and Winery, a 2,700 square-f ...
Cork is undone at new wine tasting room
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump now has a new winery with a tasting room doing business in the heart of town. Located at 1731 South Highway 160, Artesian Cellars Vineyard and Winery is owned by native Nevadan and winemaker Tim Burke.