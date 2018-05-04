Doctor accused of reckless driving in Pahrump area

A medical doctor from the United Kingdom was jailed on reckless driving charges earlier this spring.

A medical doctor from the United Kingdom was jailed on reckless driving charges earlier this spring.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest document, a deputy spotted a Mercedes Benz SUV traveling at a high rate of speed along Highway 160, just south of Rainbow Avenue on the morning of April 3.

“The vehicle at the time entered my travel lane in order to pass another vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 160,” the deputy noted. “The posted speed limit is 55 miles per hour, I estimated the Mercedes traveling at approximately 80-plus miles per hour. My radar confirmed a speed of 93 miles per hour.”

Once the driver of the Mercedes passed by the deputy, he then initiated a U-turn in an attempt to catch up to the speeding vehicle.

“I was able to conduct my traffic stop on Highway 160 just south of Homestead Road,” the deputy’s reported noted. “I made contact with the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Dr. Maja Pantic from the United Kingdom. I requested that the doctor exit from her vehicle and make her way to the front of my patrol vehicle.”

At the same time, an off-duty sheriff’s deputy approached the scene, where he advised his colleague the Mercedes earlier cut off another vehicle, identified as a dark-colored Volkswagen, causing that driver to swerve out of the way.

“Dr. Pantic stated that she knew she was wrong and had no excuse for driving in such a reckless manner,” the deputy stated. “Dr. Pantic was observed operating her vehicle in willful or wanton disregard of the safety of persons or property, with her 8-year-old son in the rear passenger seat.”

Pantic was eventually arrested and transported to the Nye County Detention Center, where she was booked on a reckless driving charge.

The vehicle was taken into impound.

