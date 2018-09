Motorists in the northwest Las Vegas Valley can now travel a little faster along a portion of the 215 Beltway.

Drivers drive north of the 215 Beltway near Lone Mountain Road in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Clark County increased the speed limit from 45 mph to 65 mph on the beltway between Craig Road and Hualapai Way. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Drivers drive north of the 215 Beltway near Lone Mountain Road in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Clark County increased the speed limit from 45 mph to 65 mph on the beltway between Craig Road and Hualapai Way. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The 215 Beltway near Lone Mountain Road in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Clark County increased the speed limit from 45 mph to 65 mph on the beltway between Craig Road and Hualapai Way. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A work zone sign shortly before getting removed from the 215 Beltway near Lone Mountain Road in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County changed the speed limit from 45 mph to 65 mph on the Beltway between Craig Road and Hualapai Way.

Signs reflecting the speed limit went up prior to Labor Day.

Drivers should expect intermittent closures of lanes and off- and on-ramps at Lone Mountain Road and Ann Road on the same stretch of the Beltway over the next 30 to 60 days.