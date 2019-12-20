Duck Pond rehab project set to wrap up in Pahrump

The historic duck ponds at the Calvada Eye, where both Nye County and town of Pahrump administration offices are located, have recently undergone a thorough cleaning and received some much-needed repair work.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Buildings and grounds crews are seen installing new pipes in the Duck Pond at the Calvada Eye.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times While cleaning and repairs took place, fish and other aquatic creatures living in the Calvada Eye Duck Ponds were moved a small pond.

The project was announced on the Town of Pahrump Facebook page earlier this month and buildings and grounds crews have been working steadily toward completion.

“Last week the two main ponds were drained and cleaned,” the update posted Dec. 16 read. “Approximately 100 fish and in addition turtles were moved to the upper pond area while the two larger areas are worked on, including the improving of water flow for the self-contained ecosystem.”

On Tuesday, Dec. 17 crews were seen installing new plumbing at the site and an update on the town’s Facebook page said the project is expected to wrap up today, Friday, Dec. 20.

