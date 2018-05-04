Emergency calls: Multiple Pahrump area pedestrians struck by vehicles

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to two separate vehicle versus pedestrian collisions within days of each other.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Gusty winds created an additional challenges to firefighters battling an early morning structure fire along the 4000 block of Jackie Street on Saturday April 28. Crews were able to knock down the main body of the fire before it spread to nearby properties.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Two people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash along Highway 372 and Barney Street on Monday April 23, just before 9:30 a.m. A landing zone for Mercy Air was established on the highway, where one patient was flown to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas. At least one person was medically-entrapped inside one of the vehicles.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Two Pahrump Valley High School students were transported to Desert View Hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the campus on Thursday April 26, just before 2:30 p.m. The driver, identified as Levi Caldwell, 18, was arrested and booked into the Nye County Detention Center on reckless endangerment charges.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to two separate vehicle versus pedestrian collisions within days of each other.

Pahrump Fire Chief Scott Lewis said the first incident occurred on Sunday, April 22 along Red Rock Drive just before 10 p.m.

“Upon arrival, crews found two pedestrians who were struck by a passing vehicle as they were walking along the side of the road,” he said. “The driver of the vehicle did stop. One of the pedestrians was transported via Mercy Air to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas. The second pedestrian declined medical transport.”

Two PVHS students struck

The second vehicle versus pedestrian collision occurred in the parking lot of Pahrump Valley High School on Thursday, April 26, just before 2:30 p.m, where upon arrival fire crews found two students down in the parking lot.

Both were transported to Desert View Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, also a student identified as Levi Caldwell, 18, was arrested on reckless endangerment charges according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

High-impact crash

On Monday, April 23, fire crews were dispatched to Highway 372 at Barney Street for a high-impact two-vehicle crash just before 9:30 a.m.

At least one person was medically entrapped inside one of the vehicles.

“Upon arrival, crews found the accident as reported, with the scene size-up revealing no additional scene hazards, however, there were several occupants that were injured,” Lewis noted. “We established a landing zone on Highway 372 where one patient was transported by air to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas. One additional patient was transported to the local hospital.”

Fierce structure fire

On Saturday, April 28, fire crews responded to a reported structure fire on the 4000 block of Jackie Street at 2:17 a.m.

“Upon arrival, crews found a double-wide manufactured dwelling with two additions fully involved,” Lewis said. “This was a wind-swept fire, and while there was no immediate structure exposures, there were neighboring exposures due to the embers leaving the property. Crews commenced a defensive exterior attack and quickly knocked down the main body of the fire.”

Lewis also said a primary and secondary search was performed on the property, but no occupants were located.

“The property was deemed an unoccupied structure under a major renovation project,” he noted. “The cause of the fire is under investigation and there were no injuries reported.”

Rollover crash

Weather conditions, it appears, played a role in a single-vehicle rollover crash along Gamebird Road on Wednesday, May 2, just before 9 a.m.

“We were dispatched for a report of an injury motor vehicle accident with possible entrapment,” Lewis said. “The vehicle was reported to also be on its roof and on fire. Upon arrival, crews found the occupant had self-extricated from the overturned vehicle, which was located in a ditch off the roadway. There was no fire and the patient refused medical transport. It’s most likely that the weather conditions contributed to this accident, causing a slick road surface.”

