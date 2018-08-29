Energy Secretary Rick Perry quietly visits Southern Nevada

Energy Secretary Rick Perry visited the Nevada National Security Site and met with employees during a two-day stopover this week that was not announced in advance.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry greets a worker at the Nevada National Security Site. (from @SecretaryPerry on Twitter)

Energy Secretary Rick Perry talks to workers at the Nevada National Security Site. (from @SecretaryPerry on Twitter)

According to a news release on the test site’s website, Perry spent Wednesday touring the Department of Energy’s 1,360-square-mile proving ground 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas. His stops included several secure facilities where experiments and training are conducted using nuclear material.

On Thursday, the former Texas governor turned Trump Cabinet member held an “all-hands meeting” with the staff at the security site’s facility in North Las Vegas and workers from other locations in Nevada.

According to the news release, Perry praised the employees for their efforts on behalf of the country’s national security mission, telling them, “What the Department of Energy is involved with changes the world.”

He wrapped up his visit with a tour of DOE’s Remote Sensing Lab at Nellis Air Force Base, which was established in the 1950s to identify and respond to radiological emergencies around the world.

There was no public notice given prior to Perry’s visit.

Department of Energy officials in Nevada did not respond Friday to requests for more information.

The Nevada National Security Site is in Nye County.