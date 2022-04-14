56°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Entrance fees waived at Death Valley on Saturday

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 14, 2022 - 10:06 am
 
(Deborah Wall) The rock formation Manly Beacon was named after William Manly, who helped guide ...
(Deborah Wall) The rock formation Manly Beacon was named after William Manly, who helped guide some of the Forty-niners out of Death Valley during the gold rush. It was formed when the lava cap rock protected the underneath rock from erosion.

In observance of the start of National Park Week, all national parks, including Death Valley are waiving entrance fees on Saturday, April 16.

The event, dubbed “Celebrate America’s Best Idea, Fee Free Days” only applies to park entrance fees, while camping fees still apply.

“While the rest of the nation is ramping up operations for National Park Week, Death Valley National Park is preparing for increasing temperatures and a hot summer ahead,” park officials said. “Visitor operations are winding down in response to recent above-average weather and dwindling seasonal park staff.”

Due to increasing heat, Sunset, Texas Springs, and Stovepipe Wells campgrounds are scheduled to close for the summer season at noon on Monday, according to park officials.

Additionally, park officials stated that visitors should take precautions if Death Valley is their destination of choice during National Park Week.

Those precautions focus primarily on the importance of drinking water.

“Drink at least one gallon of water per day to replace loss from sweat, and more if you are active,” according to the release. “Be aware of balancing fluid and electrolyte levels.”

Park officials also advised to avoid hiking in the heat.

“Do not hike in the low elevations when temperatures are hot. Mountains can offer some relief from the heat but can also have snow and ice in the winter and spring.”

Additional tips include the importance of being prepared to survive.

If you feel dizzy, nauseous, or have a headache, get out of the sun immediately and drink water or sports drinks.

Dampen clothing to lower your temperature and be alert for symptoms in others.

Stay on paved roads if temperatures are excessively high and if your car breaks down, stay with it until help comes.

Traveling smart was yet another topic that park officials provided.

“More people die in single-car accidents than by any other means. To avoid an accident, follow the speed limits, shift to a lower gear on steep downhill grades, and wear your seatbelt. When visiting during hotter times, consider seeing the amazing vistas and overlooks that provide views of stunning scenery and wilderness while keeping you safely close to the cooling air conditioning of your car. Visiting iconic places like Badwater Basin, Artist’s Drive, Zabriskie Point, Dantes View, and the Mesquite Sand Dunes are great places to start.”

Additional Fee Free Days in 2022 include the Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act on Aug. 4, as well as National Public Lands Day on Sept. 24 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

For more information, visit www.nps.gov/deva.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times) The Pahrump Community Library board on Monday interviewed ...
Missouri librarian offered director post at Pahrump library
By Bill Newyear Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

After a 10-month vacancy, the library board on Monday interviewed and voted to offer a contract to Vanja Anderson, currently the library director of the Cahokia Public Library in St. Louis, Missouri.

(File photo/Pahrump Valley Times) An outline of the 138-acre Binion Ranch as shown in a 2016 ae ...
Landmark Binion Ranch sold to Henderson company in $1.9M deal
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

The 138-acre Binion Ranch on Wilson Road off Highway 160 in Pahrump holds a true-life Wild West story that involves the murder of a notorious casino magnate, a vault allegedly loaded with silver, attempted burglary and a number of suspicious fires.

Sue DiBella, co-owner of DiBella Flowers and Gifts, prepares an Easter floral arrangement on Tu ...
Nevadans expected to spend less on Easter festivities
By Mike Shoro Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s retailers can expect a year-over-year decrease in Easter spending this year, due in part to high inflation and lingering supply chain issues.

Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times Woman-Owned Woman-Led Pahrump recently conducted a ceremon ...
Pahrump woman starts business to help female entrepreneurs
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times

Woman-Owned Woman-Led Pahrump’s founder aims offers a hand-up — not a hand-out — to build a strong and capable community of women business leaders.

(Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times) Nye County Treasurer John Prudhont resigned on Satur ...
Nye County treasurer abruptly resigns
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

In a special-called meeting on Monday, Nye County Commissioners appointed Mark Kampf to serve as interim county treasurer. It comes amid the abrupt resignation of Nye County Treasurer John Prudhont who sent an email to county commissioners on Saturday saying he was quitting the job, effective immediately. Prudhont cited widespread dysfunction within the office as his primary reason to step down.

About 15 advocates from Desert Haven Animal Society demonstrated opposite a group of about 50 s ...
Demonstrators clash over control of animal shelter
By Bill Newyear Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

About 15 advocates from Desert Haven Animal Society demonstrated opposite a group of about 50 supporting Nye County Commissioner Frank Carbone on Sunday at the junction of highways 160 and 372 in Pahrump.