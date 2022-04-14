Entrance fees waived at Death Valley on Saturday

The event, dubbed “Celebrate America’s Best Idea, Fee Free Days” only applies to park entrance fees, while camping fees still apply.

(Deborah Wall) The rock formation Manly Beacon was named after William Manly, who helped guide some of the Forty-niners out of Death Valley during the gold rush. It was formed when the lava cap rock protected the underneath rock from erosion.

In observance of the start of National Park Week, all national parks, including Death Valley are waiving entrance fees on Saturday, April 16.

The event, dubbed “Celebrate America’s Best Idea, Fee Free Days” only applies to park entrance fees, while camping fees still apply.

“While the rest of the nation is ramping up operations for National Park Week, Death Valley National Park is preparing for increasing temperatures and a hot summer ahead,” park officials said. “Visitor operations are winding down in response to recent above-average weather and dwindling seasonal park staff.”

Due to increasing heat, Sunset, Texas Springs, and Stovepipe Wells campgrounds are scheduled to close for the summer season at noon on Monday, according to park officials.

Additionally, park officials stated that visitors should take precautions if Death Valley is their destination of choice during National Park Week.

Those precautions focus primarily on the importance of drinking water.

“Drink at least one gallon of water per day to replace loss from sweat, and more if you are active,” according to the release. “Be aware of balancing fluid and electrolyte levels.”

Park officials also advised to avoid hiking in the heat.

“Do not hike in the low elevations when temperatures are hot. Mountains can offer some relief from the heat but can also have snow and ice in the winter and spring.”

Additional tips include the importance of being prepared to survive.

If you feel dizzy, nauseous, or have a headache, get out of the sun immediately and drink water or sports drinks.

Dampen clothing to lower your temperature and be alert for symptoms in others.

Stay on paved roads if temperatures are excessively high and if your car breaks down, stay with it until help comes.

Traveling smart was yet another topic that park officials provided.

“More people die in single-car accidents than by any other means. To avoid an accident, follow the speed limits, shift to a lower gear on steep downhill grades, and wear your seatbelt. When visiting during hotter times, consider seeing the amazing vistas and overlooks that provide views of stunning scenery and wilderness while keeping you safely close to the cooling air conditioning of your car. Visiting iconic places like Badwater Basin, Artist’s Drive, Zabriskie Point, Dantes View, and the Mesquite Sand Dunes are great places to start.”

Additional Fee Free Days in 2022 include the Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act on Aug. 4, as well as National Public Lands Day on Sept. 24 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

For more information, visit www.nps.gov/deva.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes.