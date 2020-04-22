Financial literacy program available free to local schools

One Nevada Credit Union is working with Banzai, a national award-winning financial literacy program, to make online, remote-friendly curriculum available to 16 local schools for free.

One Nevada Credit Union is working with Banzai, a national award-winning financial literacy program, to make online, remote-friendly curriculum available to 16 local schools for free.

“Banzai is a web-based financial literacy program. Kids get their own accounts, and they work through assignments that are based on real life,” said Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai. “But because One Nevada Credit Union is sponsoring it, local schools get it for free. More than ever, it’s important that kids develop sound financial skills to prepare them for the real world.”

Banzai is an interactive, online program supplemented by printed workbooks. The course work can be completed on any internet-enabled computer or mobile device, and teachers are able to monitor student progress remotely.

Students using the program are exposed to real-life scenarios in which they learn to pay bills and balance a budget, but it’s not always easy. Students must learn to manage unexpected expenses such as parking tickets, interest charges and overdraft fees. The educational program also introduces students to auto loans, bank statements, entertainment costs, savings and more.

Teachers interested in using the Banzai program can visit onenevadacu.learnbanzai.com or call 888-8-BANZAI.