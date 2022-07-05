Fouth of July in Beatty: If you weren’t there, here’s what you missed

This year’s events began at 10 a.m. on Monday with a small parade, consisting mostly of the town’s emergency services vehicles.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Part of the old-fashioned celebration was an egg race, where the object is to get the egg to the finish line in one piece.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This little guy looks like he is having fun and he is determined to win the sack race.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty kids were also celebrating the reopening of the community pool, which has been closed because of Covid and is now renovated.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times There is nothing like attacking some cool, crisp watermelon like these young participants in the watermelon eating contest.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Another family activity that undoubtedly made for a lot of laughter was the wheelbarrow race.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Finally, after a fun-filled family day celebrating our nation's birthday, the evening was capped by a spectacular fireworks display by the volunteer firemen.

Thanks to the efforts of its volunteer fire department, Beatty’s old-fashioned small town Fourth of July celebration is a major highlight of the town’s year. It also becomes something of a town reunion as many former residents return to enjoy the day and visit with old friends.

After the parade, people began congregating in Cottonwood Park, where many families, as usual, had already erected shade shelters.

As the day progressed, all who wished to take part competed in sack races, three-legged races, wheelbarrow races, and more. All of the contests had age divisions, all the way from toddler to adult. Missing this year were the traditional egg toss and the foot race, but competition did end with the crowning event – the watermelon eating contest.

Throughout the day, EMS volunteers and helpers were busy manning the contests, cooking up burgers and hot dogs, and running a raffle for lots of prizes, most of which were donated by businesses in Beatty and surrounding area.

After dark, the day was capped off by a spectacular fireworks display. Every year people seem to say the firemen outdid the year before.

This year’s 4th celebration also saw the reopening of the town’s swimming pool, which had undergone renovation but had not been able to open the last couple of years due to the pandemic and then to a lack of qualified lifeguards. The reopening gave the town something else to celebrate.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.