Free dental services available for underinsured

Children’s Dentistry of Pahrump has announced it will be giving back to the local community next month by providing a free day of service for adults and children who normally do not have access to routine dental care.

Dr. Steven DeLisle said since the office first opened three years ago here in Pahrump, he has seen a need in the community to provide events like this to ensure local families have access to the routine dental care they need.

“We always say people should come in every six months, but the longer they put it off the more likely they are to suffer from some kind of infection or toothache, or something like that, and then they need true emergency care,” he said. “But we have a lot of adults who come in and need a tooth extracted or a filling, things like that, but don’t have the funds to get those things done. There are some who have access to those services through Medicare or Medicaid, but there are a lot without insurance to pay for it.”

So on July 8, Children’s Dentistry of Pahrump will be doing free exams, including X-Rays, for both children and adults who qualify. The dental group will also perform one free filling or tooth extraction for patients who need it.

To qualify for the free services, patients must not currently have dental insurance and must have financial hardship that would prevent them from being able to normally afford a trip to the dentist.

This is the first time the dental group has hosted this type of event here in Pahrump. DeLisle said they decided to dedicate a day to providing free services to those in need because it just felt like the right thing to do for a community that has supported the business since it opened.

“We’ve been here for three years and to be honest the more I’ve been here the more I’ve become a part of the community and have started to meet people through the Chamber of Commerce and other places and we thought it was an appropriate thing to do,” he said.

Children’s Dentistry is located at 1017 E. Basin Ave. To schedule an appointment for the free day of service call 775-751-2184. Appointments will be made on a first come, first serve basis until the schedule is full.