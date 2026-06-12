Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Listen to Pahrump’s newest band “City Catz” perform live popular 70s/80s era rock at the Community Business Fair on Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition. Catz pictured left to right: Gary Jahn, bass guitar; Tom Boatman, drummer; Susan Harris, keyboards and vocals; Don Echols, lead guitar and vocals. (Courtesy Tamara Nigh, City Catz)

Excitement has been building for the Pahrump Community Business Fair at the NyE Communities Coalition on Saturday, showcasing new and established local businesses for new and established residents. The freshest Pahrump local band, “City Catz” will be there, too, performing live popular rock.

Their set lists include so many favorite covers, including Eagles “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” Chicago “25 or 6 to 4,” Tom Petty “American Girl,” the Doors “Love Me Two Times,” Garbage “Stupid Girl,” Journey “Separate Ways,” and Fleetwood Mac. “Go Your Own Way” at 1020 Wilson Rd. this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Experience for yourself the synergy that happened when Susan Harris and Don Echols moved to Pahrump this past February and posted on social media that they wanted to get a band together, but needed a drummer and a bass guitar player. Pahrumpians support good local businesses when discovered, and we definitely support good local bands.

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ “Let’s Play Watercolors” adults only craft night at Nyespace from 5:30 to 8 p.m. featuring watercolor painting. All materials are provided. Zero experience is required. Suggested donation is $5 to support the space, but cost is free. 1020 E. Wilson Rd., Room #20. “*We are located in Room 20 on the Coalition campus, ONLY accessible via back gravel parking lot (home to Trojans Park, next to Starbucks + Carls Jr).”

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country — all from the ’60s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Lynn Peterson sings jazz, swing and blues at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ “White Trash Bash” tailgate pool contest at Shenanigans beginning at 6 p.m. DJ Soundz at 9 p.m. 1330 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6367.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ No Apologies performs all genres of live music from the ’50s to current at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Pahrump Valley Garden Club meets the second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin Ave. Annual membership is $12 for one person or $21 for a couple. For more information, call the Garden Club at 775-537-7553.

■ The 3rd Annual Tonopah OHV Speedway Poker Run launches from the Tonopah OHV Staging Area at 1999 US-6 at 10 a.m. This is an 80-mile loop for off-highway vehicles from Tonopah to Goldfield, concluding back in Tonopah at the starting location around 6 p.m. Buy-in is $40. Consult tonopahspeedway.net/poker-run/ for more information.

■ The 4-H Art Club art show and fundraiser happens at Black Cow Coffee House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet the artists, admire their work, and show these young people that their creativity matters. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ The Pahrump Community Business Fair at the NyE Communities Coalition is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Come out and discover local businesses, and hear Pahrump’s newest local band “City Catz” perform live popular rock. 1020 Wilson Rd.

■ Cocktails and Canvas with Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 4. The subject is “Patriotic Barn” featuring a classic American flag suspended proudly on the side of a rustic barn. All ages welcome; no experience necessary. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin.

■ Pianist Geordi Gudyka Walston performs on the piano at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy Rock favorites from Elton John, Carole King, the Doors, and Moody Blues. Then she’s liable to swing into the soulful harmonies of Stevie Wonder, some Smokey Robinson, and Broadway musical/movie hits, interspersed with the soothing classical melodies of the Masters: Beethoven, Chopin, and Debussy. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Nye County S x S June meet-up from 6 to 7 p.m. at Ross Speed & Repair, located at 1060 Third St. This meet-up is simply a social gathering. Anything you choose to do before or after the meet (including rides or activities) is your own decision and is not organized, sanctioned, or supervised by Nye County SxS LLC. More Info is available at nyecountysxs.com

■ Dee Fong is live at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. Listen to his guitar solos covering everything from Tim McGraw to Stone Temple Pilots. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Free Movies in the Park at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, Field 4, presented by the town of Pahrump. This Saturday’s film is “Zootopia 2.” Bring your family, blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks at dusk. The snack bar is also open and run by a local non-profit organization. Barbeques and fires are not permitted. Movie starts around 8:15 p.m., weather permitting. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular rock and country at The Hubb from 8 p.m. to midnight. Listen to covers of Little Big Town, Eagles, Wild Cherry, Huey Lewis, Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, and more. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, JUNE 14

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Stormy Davis Band takes the stage from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. Lead vocalist Gayle Patrick sings blues rock hits such as Midnight Rider, Runaway, Statesboro Blues, and Bobby McGee. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

MONDAY, JUNE 15

■ Make Monday memorable. Consider golfing at Lakeview Executive (775-209-5818) or Mountain Falls (775-537-6553). Hop into the Pahrump Community Pool to cool off. More information is at pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool. Or join open bowling at Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center (775-751-6500).

TUESDAY, JUNE 16

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at Elks Lodge #2796 every first, third, and fifth Tuesday, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players and answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Youth Division Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 3:30 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All skill levels welcome, ages 17 and younger. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JUNE 18

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ “3 Man Acoustical Jam” promises 3 guitars and 3 voices for 3 hours of rock music at Dry Creek Saloon from 6 to 9 p.m. This is an all-ages show with no cover charge. 1330 5th Street. 775-505-5161.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “A karaoke session is as effective as therapy, but much cheaper.” — Cathy Newman

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FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

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MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

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THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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FUTURE PLANNING

Attention all Pahrump Valley High School alumni: The All Classes Mixer in Pahrump at Nevada Treasure RV Resort happens Friday, June 19, from 6 p.m. to midnight. This free event precedes the PVHS All Classes Reunion the following Saturday evening in Las Vegas at Tuscany Suites and Casino. For more information about both events, visit the “Pahrump Valley High School ALL CLASS Reunion” group on Facebook, request to join, and the moderator will quickly let you into the fascinating social media connections brewing. Don’t miss this! Mixer event and Facebook group membership are free of charge, the Saturday reunion tickets are only $110 each, and the networking could be priceless. Find out who’s been asking about you.

The Banned Book Book Club meets at Black Cow Coffee House on June 24 at 1 p.m. This month they’re finishing up “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas, and on July 30, discussion will be centered around “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com